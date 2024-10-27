Sunday, October 27, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Every district to soon get driving training centre

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 26: Every district in Meghalaya will soon have its own Driving Training Centre, as part of a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). According to the scheme guidelines for TIER III Driving Training Centres (DTCs), these centres can be established and operated through partnerships between the state government and private developers.
The need for DTCs in Meghalaya is pressing, especially with the rise in reckless driving and related accidents across the state. Recently, the Transport department invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) from entities, including state undertakings, NGOs, trusts, cooperative societies, vehicle manufacturers, and firms, to set up DTCs under the MoRTH scheme in each district of the state.
A Driving Training Centre is a skill development facility that requires significant capital expenditure for creating and developing essential infrastructure. This includes land, buildings, driving test tracks, vehicles, simulators, workshops, and more.
The training programmes will align with the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF), as notified by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

