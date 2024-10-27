Related articles

Sunday, October 27, 2024
Living Root Bridges as shown in the film

The making of Entangled Lives: Storytelling with Animation

“Entangled Lives” delves into the rain-soaked hills of North East India, nestled in the Eastern  Himalayas, where isolated villages have adapted to the region’s challenging monsoon climate.  These communities have forged an eco-friendly and enduring solution to crossing swollen  streams and rivers: the living root bridges, known locally as Jingkieng Jri. These remarkable  structures are crafted from the roots of the Ficus elastica tree, offering a sustainable alternative to bamboo bridges, which are swiftly washed away, and iron structures, which rust rapidly and  are prohibitively expensive.

Interview shots in the film

THE STRUCTURE OF THE FILM

(approximate length of the film: 22 minutes)

The film Entangled Lives seeks to combine documentary storytelling with animation to convey  its narrative. The animation is inspired by the rich oral storytelling tradition of the Khasi people.  It follows the life of a young girl named Aati, who, along with her grandmother, faces numerous  challenges in crossing a river. This animated tale is narrated by a Khasi singer, Amabel Susngi,  accompanied by a Duitara.

The animation is interspersed with documentary footage featuring interviews with ten  individuals from the villages of Kundeng Thymmai, Kunden Grim, Konglah, and Amkoi. These

Shot of Living root bridge in the film

villagers speak the native languages of Khasi and War-Jaintia, which are exclusive to  Meghalaya. Through their personal experiences with living root bridges, we gain insight into  their deep interconnectedness with nature.

The film focuses on five key themes:

• How oral storytelling functions as a means of connecting people.

• The Khasi people’s relationship with rivers and their significance in local culture.

• What happens to the river during monsoons, and how does this affect the villagers’ lives?  • The resilience of living root bridges in the face of flooding.

• The importance of listening to nature and seeking its guidance.

THE FILM’S SIGNIFICANCE FOR THE LOCAL POPULATION

The living root bridges provide clues about life in the Khasi Hills centuries ago. They offer a  glimpse into north east India’s past, where people’s history is predominantly oral and  undocumented. These bridges withstood the test of time, embodying the spirit of “Living  History”. This film captures the voices of the local people, showcasing their narratives in the

Khasi, War Khasi, and other micro-dialect variants, still unheard in the mainstream films and  national or international media, bringing hidden cultural heritage to the forefront.

THE FILM’S SIGNIFICANCE FOR NON-LOCAL POPULATION

On the surface, The Living Root Bridge addresses a basic, practical concern: connecting  isolated villages. However, one can also witness how a community responds to natural

Interview shots in the film

disasters, finds an empathetic solution, and engages deeply with the environment. Engineers  and botanists could look to these structures for inspiration in developing a new class of  buildings that coexist with and actively improve the natural environment.

Shots in the film

AWARD AND SUPPORT 

The film is supported by the World Bank and implemented by the Meghalaya Basin  Management Agency (MBMA) and won the prestigious Rubin X Art Award by Rubin Museum,  NYC (https://news.artnet.com/art-world/rubin-himalayan-art-prize-2539819)

Director, Avi (at the extreme left end) with his crew during the filming of Entangled Lives

BEYOND ITS CULTURAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL SIGNIFICANCE

Entangled Lives plays an important role in supporting the recognition of Living Root Bridges as  a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The documentary brings global attention to these structures,  which are currently on UNESCO’s tentative list. While UNESCO has yet to grant the bridges full  World Heritage status, their nomination highlights their unique value as “Living Heritage,” given  their integration of natural and human elements over time.

Achieving UNESCO World Heritage recognition would provide significant benefits for the Khasi  people and the preservation of the bridges. It would offer international protection for these

fragile structures, ensuring that future generations can learn from and appreciate this  remarkable fusion of nature and human craftsmanship. Moreover, the designation would bring  global awareness to the Khasi people’s environmental wisdom and help preserve their cultural heritage in the face of modernisation pressures and climate change.

Entangled Lives is currently in post-production, with final edits being made to its animation and  visual storytelling elements. Supported by a grant from the World Bank and by the Rubin  Museum NYC, the film is set to make its mark on the international festival circuit in early 2025.  Screenings are anticipated at prestigious international film festivals such as the Toronto  International Film Festival (TIFF), Sundance, and Berlin International Film Festival. In addition, a  special premiere is planned in Meghalaya, honoring the local communities that are central to  the film’s narrative.

Trailer: www.avikabir.com/entangledlives

(Contributed by the team of Entangled Lives)

Kidspace
The courage and legacy of mahouts in Kaziranga
SUNDAY PULLOUT

The courage and legacy of mahouts in Kaziranga

The elephants and their mahouts of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve play an essential role in the...
Kidspace

Kidspace

Modi Nelson Kharkongor, Class VII, Albera Hr. Sec School Pricilla R. Shadap, Class VIII, Loreto Convent Rahini Biswa, Class VII,...
Photospeak

Photospeak

Phototheme - #LightsAndColours Nishan Marshall Dkhar Anita Chauhan Makhanlal Kainth Chiontim Karam B. Sangma Next week’s theme is #CityShots Send your contributions at [email protected] to get...
MEGHALAYA

UDP backs call for CBI probe into multi-crore road ‘scam’

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 26: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Saturday supported a call for a CBI...

The courage and legacy of mahouts in Kaziranga

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
The elephants and their mahouts of Kaziranga National Park...

Kidspace

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
Modi Nelson Kharkongor, Class VII, Albera Hr. Sec School Pricilla...

Photospeak

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
Phototheme - #LightsAndColours Nishan Marshall Dkhar Anita Chauhan Makhanlal Kainth Chiontim Karam B....
The courage and legacy of mahouts in Kaziranga

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
The elephants and their mahouts of Kaziranga National Park...

Kidspace

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
Modi Nelson Kharkongor, Class VII, Albera Hr. Sec School Pricilla...

Photospeak

SUNDAY PULLOUT 0
Phototheme - #LightsAndColours Nishan Marshall Dkhar Anita Chauhan Makhanlal Kainth Chiontim Karam B....
