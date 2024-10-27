The courage and legacy of mahouts in Kaziranga

India correspondent

Nabarun Guha reports

On a sweltering morning in May 2004, a team of forest officials and veterinarians headed to a paddy field in Diphlu Pothar, a village near the Agoratoli range of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR), in Assam’s Golaghat district. Their mission: to tranquilise a large adult tigress. The tigress, along with two cubs, had recently entered the village and had attacked cattle. A day earlier, the officials had managed to tranquilise the two cubs and release them into the jungle. Now, the tigress remained.

What happened next took the entire team by surprise.

A s they were scouting the area, atop elephants, the tigress suddenly emerged from the field and leapt at one of the two elephants carrying the officials. Satyaban Pegu, a 25-year-old mahout sitting on the elephant named Joymala, was mauled and injured by the tigress.

“I was sitting on the elephant with the mahout [Satyaban] and I fell off. Generally, elephants are scared of tigers and try to flee when they see one. But in this case, Joymala showed great courage and charged towards the tigress. The elephant also tried to pin down the big cat. Eventually, the tigress didn’t attack anyone else and went away. The elephant played a very important role in saving our lives that day,” retired forest official Dharanidhar Boro, who was a ranger at that time, tells Mongabay India.

R.K. Das, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) at that time, who was sitting on the second elephant, took a video of the incident, highlighting the important role of elephants and their mahouts in the efficient management of KNPTR.

“Mahouts are extremely important in the scheme of things in KNPTR. They are needed for elephant patrolling. They play an important role during the census of various animals like wild water buffaloes, deer, and so on. During floods, they carry rations to the camps in the interiors of jungles which might be inaccessible for vehicles. We consider mahouts and their elephants as our frontline workers. Also, they play a huge role in boosting tourism in KNPTR as elephant safaris are a major draw for tourists,” says Sonali Ghosh, Director of KNPTR. She reveals that KNPTR currently has 67 elephants and 70 mahouts.

History of mahouts in Kaziranga



In 1938, Kaziranga, then a game sanctuary, was opened for tourists for the first time. According to Bubul Sarma, a conservationist and author who grew up near Kaziranga National Park, 305 tourists came to experience elephant rides in 1938-39.

During the British era, wild elephants were caught, domesticated and worked with the forest department. Most mahouts working in the 50s and 60s came from Chhaygaon, Beki, Goalpara, Garo Hills and even Arunachal Pradesh. Later, tribes and people living on the fringes of Kaziranga also joined the profession.

In a self-published book on mahouts of Kaziranga, by Bubul Sarma, he mentions two well-known elephants in the early days of Kaziranga, called Sher Khan and Akbar. Akbar has been cited as a ‘masterpiece of Kaziranga’ in another book, Elephant Gold, by P.D. Stracey who was an IFS officer in Assam in the early 1900s.