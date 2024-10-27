Sunday, October 27, 2024
NATIONAL

Ayodhya gears up for Deepotsav with over 2.5 million diyas to set world record

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Oct 27 : Preparations are complete in Ayodhya for the grand Deepotsav celebration with a target of lighting 2.5 million diyas and set a world record.

Diyas have been delivered to all 55 ghats along the sacred ‘Ram Ki Paidi’, and volunteers have started arranging them in intricate designs.

Each ghat will see rows of diyas set up in a 16×16 grid, amounting to 256 diyas per block. Over 30,000 volunteers from Awadh University and its 36 affiliated colleges, as well as from local non-profit organisations, are actively engaged in this effort. Within two days, 2.8 million diyas will be set up on Ram Ki Paidi, with a target of lighting at least 2.5 million of them to set a world record.

This Deepavali marks the first celebration with Lord Ram seated in the newly consecrated Ram Temple. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath aims to make this year’s Deepotsav a magnificent spectacle, reminiscent of his divine welcome in Treta Yuga.

Harshit Kumar, a local Ayodhya resident, shared his excitement: “I’ve been participating in this diya lighting for three years now. This year, we’re responsible for decorating four ghats with around 60,000 diyas. I am grateful to CM Yogi for organising this event so beautifully, and it’s an honour to participate.”

Another volunteer, Aditya, is a first-time participant among the students decorating the ghats. He said, “We arrived in the morning (Sunday), and it’s thrilling to be part of the Deepotsav. It’s a special experience lighting diyas here.”

In addition to the diya lighting, a spectacular drone show is scheduled on the day of Diwali, adding another layer of grandeur to Ayodhya’s Deepotsav, which has become a global symbol of celebration and devotion.

–IANS

