India’s animation industry gaining global spotlight, says PM Modi on ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi, Oct 27 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasised the growing global impact of “Made in India” and “Made by Indians” in the field of animation and urged youth to unleash their creativity in this booming sector.

Speaking on the 115th episode of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, he reflected on the immense popularity of Indian animation characters, which have captured audiences worldwide.

PM Modi recalled the excitement around iconic characters like Chhota Bheem, saying, “Children can never forget it. Today, Dholakpur’s drum is not just limited to India; it resonates with children across the world.” He noted that popular series such as Krishna, Hanuman, and Motu Patlu have a broad international fan base, highlighting the universal appeal of Indian content.

He praised India’s evolving animation and gaming industry, remarking, “Animation is everywhere, from smartphones to cinema screens, gaming consoles to virtual reality. India is on the path of a revolutionary expansion in animation and gaming. Indian games are also gaining worldwide popularity, and a few months ago, I had the opportunity to meet some of India’s top gamers and witness the creativity and quality of their work.”

Modi also spotlighted the significant contributions of Indian talent to international projects, noting, “Whether it’s Spider-Man or Transformers, Indian talent like Harinarayan Raja is earning global appreciation.” He further highlighted collaborations between Indian studios and renowned production houses, such as Disney and Warner Brothers, where Indian youth are creating original content that reflects Indian culture.

The Prime Minister discussed how animation is strengthening other sectors, mentioning the rise of VR tourism, “Through virtual reality, people can tour the Ajanta Caves, explore the corridors of the Konark Temple, or experience the Ghats of Varanasi. All these VR animations are created by Indians.”

He noted that virtual tourism fosters real-world interest, boosting actual visits to these destinations.

Recognising the growing demand for storytellers, writers, voice artists, musicians, game developers, and VR/AR experts in the industry, he encouraged India’s youth to embrace the opportunities, saying, “Who knows, the next global animation sensation or viral game could come from your computer.”

The Prime Minister concluded by calling on young innovators to lead the way in educational animation, mentioning that October 28, World Animation Day, is an opportunity to pledge to make India a global animation powerhouse.

–IANS