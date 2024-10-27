Sunday, October 27, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Vegetable prices sky-high in Bengal’s retail markets ahead of Diwali

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolkata, Oct 27 :Vegetable prices in the retail markets of West Bengal, especially those in the state capital of Kolkata, have skyrocketed on the last Sunday before the festivities of Kali Puja and Diwali next week.

It is apprehended that the prices of vegetables will escalate further next week for two reasons: the first being heavy demand for the same on the occasion of the festive days, and the second being the apprehension of loss in production on the inundated farmland because of the heavy rains as an impact of cyclone Dana last week.

Beans are being sold at maximum price in the city’s retail markets at Rs 200 a kilogram. Green chili, an essential ingredient for any staple Bengali diet, is being sold at Rs 150 a kilogram, while the prince of tomato is Rs 100 a kilogram.

The prices of other staple vegetables are quite high in the retail markets too. Lady’s finger is selling at Rs 60 a kilogram, while the per kilogram price of bitter gourd is Rs 90.

What is pinching the pockets of average middle-class people is the price of potato which is selling between Rs 35 and Rs 40 a kilogram in the retail markets. One piece of cauliflower is selling at Rs 35 to Rs 40.

There is not much good news for those preferring salads with meals. Carrot and cucumber, two essential items for salads, are selling at Rs 50 and Rs 80 a kilogram respectively.

A member of the task force of the West Bengal government formed to maintain the prices of essential food items in the retail markets, said that these high prices of vegetables will continue as long as the supply chain is not stabilised.

“Often the hoarders too take advantage of the situation that jack up prices further. However, we are keeping a close watch on the situation as instructed by our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” the task force member said.

–IANS

Previous article
PM Vishwakarma Yojana brings new hope for craftspeople in Nalanda
Next article
Stampede at Bandra Railway Station in Mumbai, 9 injured
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Stampede at Bandra Railway Station in Mumbai, 9 injured

New Delhi, Oct 27 : At least nine people were injured in a stampede at Bandra railway station...
NATIONAL

PM Vishwakarma Yojana brings new hope for craftspeople in Nalanda

Nalanda (Bihar), Oct 27 : The PM Vishwakarma Yojana is not only providing a ray of hope for...
NATIONAL

Only 11 acres out of 1,200 belong to Waqf in Vijayapura, claims K’taka Minister

Bengaluru, Oct 27:Amid the ongoing row over the Waqf board land, Vijayapura district in-charge minister, and Minister for...
NATIONAL

Punjab Police bust cross-border drug cartel; 105 kg heroin seized

Chandigarh, Oct 27 :In an intelligence-led operation, Punjab Police on Sunday busted a cross-border cartel using water route...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Stampede at Bandra Railway Station in Mumbai, 9 injured

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 27 : At least nine people...

PM Vishwakarma Yojana brings new hope for craftspeople in Nalanda

NATIONAL 0
Nalanda (Bihar), Oct 27 : The PM Vishwakarma Yojana...

Only 11 acres out of 1,200 belong to Waqf in Vijayapura, claims K’taka Minister

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Oct 27:Amid the ongoing row over the Waqf...
Load more

Popular news

Stampede at Bandra Railway Station in Mumbai, 9 injured

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 27 : At least nine people...

PM Vishwakarma Yojana brings new hope for craftspeople in Nalanda

NATIONAL 0
Nalanda (Bihar), Oct 27 : The PM Vishwakarma Yojana...

Only 11 acres out of 1,200 belong to Waqf in Vijayapura, claims K’taka Minister

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Oct 27:Amid the ongoing row over the Waqf...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge