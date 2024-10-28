Monday, October 28, 2024
Obscene video flashes during live-streaming at Calcutta HC

Kolkata, Oct 28: There was a moment of embarrassment during the live streaming of the proceedings of a single-judge vacation bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday afternoon, as an obscene video flashed during the live-streaming of the session at YouTube.

The live-streaming was stopped immediately which continued for a considerable period of time. However, the incident surprised many who were either participating in the proceedings or were viewing the live-streaming online.

Calcutta High Court sources said that although it is not clear how such an awkward event took place, the authorities concerned are looking at the matter quite seriously. The Calcutta High Court authorities have already contacted the agency which has been assigned the task of liver-streaming of the proceedings of the court.

A formal complaint has also been lodged at the Hara Street Police station, under whose jurisdiction the Calcutta High Court comes. The event took place while the proceedings were on at the single-judge bench of Justice Subhendu Samanta on Monday. The proceedings were supposed to be on Friday.

But it was adjourned on Monday following the landfall of Cyclone Dana causing weather disturbances in Kolkata on Friday. Last month, the Supreme Court temporarily disabled its YouTube channel after it was hacked and broadcasted videos promoting a cryptocurrency developed by a US-based company.

Reportedly, the channel was renamed “Ripple” and a video titled “Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds To The SEC’s $2 Billion Fine! XRP PRICE PREDICTION” was live on the compromised channel. Further, the hackers made other hearings live-streamed on the channel private.

In its e-initiative measures, the SC began live-streaming proceedings of the Constitution Bench on YouTube and used artificial intelligence and natural language processing technology for live transcription of such hearings of national importance. Recently, the judicial hearings in the NEET-UG matter and R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital suo moto case garnered huge public views.

IANS

