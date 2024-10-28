Monday, October 28, 2024
NATIONAL

Sonowal reviews progress of NE's first ship repair facility at Pandu port

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, Oct 28: Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the progress of Northeast India’s first ship repair facility at the Pandu Multi Modal Terminal here on Monday.

Sonowal also met with senior officials of the ministry as well as the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the nodal agency for the development of waterways in the country, to assess the progress of various projects being developed along the Brahmaputra (National Waterways 2) with an investment of Rs 645 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union minister said, “Waterways have always been the lifeline for the people along the river. The National Waterways 2 or our beloved Mahabahu Brahmaputra brings with tremendous potential for the people of Assam.”

“Apart from regular activities like dredging to maintain a least available depth (LAD) for smooth passage of ships, vessels and cargo boats, we have also made provisions for development of infrastructure along the river. As many as 10 key projects on the Brahmaputra are being developed with a capital expenditure of Rs 645 crore. They are designed to create capacity in order to boost river tourism, public transportation as well as cargo movement,” Sonowal said.

Apart from slipways at strategic locations like Majuli and Dhubri, new passenger terminals are being developed at Ghagor in North Lakhimpur and Bahari in Barpeta. “We discussed these projects here with senior officials of the ministry and IWAI,” he said.

The Union minister also inspected the ship repair facility, which is being constructed with an investment of Rs 208 crore and developed by Hooghly-Cochin Shipyard Limited (HCSL).

The last mile connectivity to Pandu Port complex, through alternative road to NH-27, with an investment of Rs 180 crore, was also reviewed.

Trading scam: Technical analysis helped trace accused’s whereabouts: Guwahati police chief
Obscene video flashes during live-streaming at Calcutta HC
