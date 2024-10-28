Monday, October 28, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Onus down to seniors: Karthik, Manjrekar defend Gambhir

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Oct 27: Former wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik believes the onus for the Test series loss to New Zealand rests with the senior Indian players, while former batter Sanjay Manjrekar feels it would be unfair to place the blame on coach Gautam Gambhir.
India lost the second Test to New Zealand by 113 runs in Pune on Saturday as the Black Caps took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series. With this, India’s proud run of 18 consecutive series wins at home since losing to England in 2012-13 ended.
Throughout the two matches, the senior players underperformed. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struggled with the bat, while the formidable spin duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja also failed to make a significant impact.
“Yeah. Why shouldn’t it (the onus of the series loss) be the senior players? They will look at themselves and say, ‘What could we have done better?’ I don’t think they have run away from it,” Karthik said on ‘Cricbuzz’.
“If you can celebrate the highs and the fans enjoy how important they are, when the team wins, then when the losses happen, and the brick bats are thrown at you I think they will have the courage to face it,” he added.Karthik said the seniors themselves will take responsibility for the defeat, acknowledging that they did not have their best series.
“If you go and ask each one of them personally, what they think of the series I don’t think they’ll have great things to say about how the whole team played, and it is only but fair to ask them questions about what can be done better for future of Test cricket in India and for Indian Test cricket.“So, knowing them personally, and I do know each one of them personally. They will say that they didn’t have the best series,” he detailed. (PTI)

Previous article
India’s qualification for WTC final hanging in balance
Next article
M’laya armwrestlers shine at Asian Cup
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

M’laya armwrestlers shine at Asian Cup

Shillong, Oct 27: Meghalaya’s armwrestling prowess shone brightly at the recently concluded VIII Asian Armwrestling Cup and VII...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kate Winslet reveals Titanic’s iconic ‘door’ was actually a piece of bannister

In a recent interview, Academy Award winner Kate Winslet shed new light on the iconic scene from the...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Adele created a secret room in her house, fiance has no idea about it

Singer-songwriter Adele, who is known for Rolling in the Deep, Skyfall and others, has plans to rescue lots...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Diljit Dosanjh waves Indian Flag during Delhi Dil-Luminati concert

Music sensation Diljit Dosanjh made a triumphant return to India, launching the Indian leg of his much-anticipated Dil-Luminati...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

M’laya armwrestlers shine at Asian Cup

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Oct 27: Meghalaya’s armwrestling prowess shone brightly at...

Kate Winslet reveals Titanic’s iconic ‘door’ was actually a piece of bannister

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
In a recent interview, Academy Award winner Kate Winslet...

Adele created a secret room in her house, fiance has no idea about it

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Singer-songwriter Adele, who is known for Rolling in the...
Load more

Popular news

M’laya armwrestlers shine at Asian Cup

SPORTS 0
Shillong, Oct 27: Meghalaya’s armwrestling prowess shone brightly at...

Kate Winslet reveals Titanic’s iconic ‘door’ was actually a piece of bannister

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
In a recent interview, Academy Award winner Kate Winslet...

Adele created a secret room in her house, fiance has no idea about it

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Singer-songwriter Adele, who is known for Rolling in the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge