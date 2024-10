M’laya armwrestlers shine at Asian Cup

Shillong, Oct 27: Meghalaya’s armwrestling prowess shone brightly at the recently concluded VIII Asian Armwrestling Cup and VII Asian Para-Arm Wrestling Cup held in Mumbai. The state’s athletes secured a remarkable haul of medals, showcasing exceptional skill and determination.

From October 19-26, Meghalaya’s representatives not only represented India but also dominated the podium across multiple events. The medalists included:

Gold Medalists: Aisilda Thabah, Sinitylutmon Kympat, Graham Jones Kharnarbi, Hubert Paliar, Shanborlang Siangshai, Alexander Lyngdoh, Mihsngewbha Rymbai, Jimmison Marweiñ, Airikmenlang Shabong, Aiboklang Paul Wanniang, and Margaret Pathaw.Silver Medalists: Prisca Pyngrope, Banshanlang Terang, Maimai Laloo, Starina Jasain, Jeffrey Kharmawlong, Airikmenlang Shabong, Aiberis Sten, Aiboklang Paul Wanniang, Bandarika Kharkongor, Margaret Pathaw, Senebi Syngkli, and Jimmison Marweiñ.

Bronze Medalists: Airikmenlang Shabong, Aiberis Sten, Bandarika Kharkongor, and Senebi Syngkli.