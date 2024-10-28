Trump veers away from swing states for New York rally

New York, Oct 27: Donald Trump is finally getting his Madison Square Garden moment.

With just over a week to go before Election Day, the former president will take the stage at one of the country’s most iconic venues, hosting a hometown rally to deliver his campaign’s closing message against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Madison Square Garden is the centre of the universe,” said Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller, noting the venue’s storied history hosting events including the 1971 “Fight of the Century.”

The rally is one of a series of detours Trump has made from battleground states, including a recent rally in Coachella, California – best known for the famous music festival named after the town – and one over the summer on the Jersey Shore. This summer he campaigned in the South Bronx.

While some Democrats and TV pundits have questioned Trump’s decision to hold what they dismiss as vanity events, the rally guarantees Trump what he most craves: the spotlight, wall-to-wall coverage and a national audience.

Along with trying to energise his base, Trump’s campaign has been trying to court the few remaining undecided voters, many of whom don’t get their news from traditional outlets.

To reach them, Trump has spent hours appearing on popular podcasts. And his campaign has worked to create viral moments like his visit last weekend to a McDonald’s restaurant, where he made fries and served supporters through the drive-thru window. Video of the stop posted by his campaign has been viewed more than 40 million times on TikTok alone.

“He’s not just going to be speaking to the attendees inside Madison Square Garden. There will be people tuning in from battleground states all across the country,” said former US Rep. Lee Zeldin, a New York Republican and ally of the former president, who said Trump has been talking about holding an event at the venue since the start of his campaign.

Harris has also travelled to non-battleground states for major events intended to drive a national message.

She appeared in Houston Friday with music superstar Beyoncé to speak about reproductive rights, and will deliver her own closing argument Tuesday from the Ellipse in Washington, where Trump spoke ahead of the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Trump will be joined at the rally by supporters including Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who has spent tens of millions of dollars to boost his campaign. (AP)