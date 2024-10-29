Tuesday, October 29, 2024
SPORTS

Holders Rangdajied FC draw, Mawlai win big

By Our Reporter

Date:

Meghalaya State League 2024

Shillong, Oct 28: Defending champions Rangdajied United FC were in for a shock as they were held to a goalless draw by Rymbai Skhenshynriah in Group D of the Meghalaya State League 2024 at Khliehriat as matches in five of the six zones were held across the state, on Monday.
Over in Mawkyrwat, last year’s runners-up Khliehmawlieh Youth Club held the lead for 2 minutes before being dealt a 2-1 defeat by Mawten SC in Group B.
It was ‘Sweet Sixteen’ for Mawlai SC, who blazed past Seng Samla Mawmluh 16-0 in a Group F encounter here in Shillong.
Mawten’s two goals were scored by veteran Oversharp Iawphniaw in the 54th and 87th minutes but only after Khliehmawlieh had taken the lead in the 52nd minute through Livingstone Nongrang.
In Shillong spectators witnessed a match with one of the biggest margins of victory in the MSL. Khrawkupar Jana (18’, 26’, 28’, 63’) and Donlad Diengdoh (20’, 39’, 70’, 90’) scored four goals each, with Fairming Suting (73’, 85’) netting twice and Batskhemlang Mawlong (22’), Robertson Khongriah (56’), Overkindness L Mawnai (58’), Banraplang Pyngrope (78’), Romarius Laban (83’) and Brolington Warlarpih (86’) once each.
In other results, Tura’s game between Chipakkore and Atong Matgrik in Group A also finished 0-0. And in Wahiajer, Mawtari Myrdon defeated Seinbhalang Shkentalang 3-1 in Group E. James Warlarpih (18’) and Baris Taro (39’, 67’) scored for Mawtari Myrdon and Tip Rasmut (45’+1) for Shkentalang.

Today’s results:
Group A: Chipakkore 0 – 0 Atong Matgrik
Group B: Mawten 2 – 1 Khliehmawlieh
Group D: Rymbai Skhenshynriah 0 – 0 Rangdajied United
Group E: Seinbhalang Shkentalang 1 – 3 Mawtari Myrdon
Group F: Mawlai 16 – 0 Seng Samla Mawmluh
Wednesday’s fixtures (Kick-off at 2pm):
Group A (Tura): Pinggera Do’gisik vs Lumsohkhlur
Group B (Mawkyrwat): Sutnga vs Riangdo Youth
Group C (Tyrsad): Mawlum Tyrsad vs Seven United
Group D (Khliehriat): Mulait United vs Iatyllilang Lumsehkot Raliang
Group E (Wahiajer): Shillong Lajong vs Seinbhalang Shktentalang
Group F (Shillong): Mawlai vs Pynursla United

