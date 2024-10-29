Laitkor win second game on the trot

Shillong, Oct 28: Laitkor SC pulled off a second consecutive victory in the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 with a 2-0 result against Sawmer SC in front of hundreds of enthusiastic supporters at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, here on Monday.

Risuk Malngiang (32’) and Fridison Wanniang (90’+3) were the scorers to take Laitkor to provisional third place in the standings in what is their first SPL campaign.

Both sides had chances to score in the first 10 minutes but it took half an hour before Laitkor broke the deadlock. It was all thanks to a handball in the box that Laitkor were awarded a penalty, taken by Risuk. His effort was not so impressive, lacking power and placement but Sawmer goalkeeper Pyrshangbanbha Dkhar ended up blocking the ball back to Risuk, who was able to make up for his earlier effort and score.

Laitkor had more opportunities in the second half, with a corner leading to two foiled attempts, with the original header coming off the upright before the rebound was blocked by a defender.

Around an hour into the game Wadskhem Marbaniang stole the ball from behind and ran into the Sawmer box but sent his effort well wide.

Laitkor were able to double their lead through a melee in stoppage time when the ball finally fell to Fridison, who pulled off a strong shot that went high into the net leaving no chance for the custodian.

Laitkor’s 6 points puts them level with leaders Shillong Lajong FC and second-placed Mawlai SC. These teams, however, have a better goal difference and a game in hand.

On Tuesday, Langsning FC will take on Nangkiew Irat at 5:30pm.