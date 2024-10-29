Tuesday, October 29, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Laitkor win second game on the trot

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Oct 28: Laitkor SC pulled off a second consecutive victory in the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 with a 2-0 result against Sawmer SC in front of hundreds of enthusiastic supporters at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, here on Monday.
Risuk Malngiang (32’) and Fridison Wanniang (90’+3) were the scorers to take Laitkor to provisional third place in the standings in what is their first SPL campaign.
Both sides had chances to score in the first 10 minutes but it took half an hour before Laitkor broke the deadlock. It was all thanks to a handball in the box that Laitkor were awarded a penalty, taken by Risuk. His effort was not so impressive, lacking power and placement but Sawmer goalkeeper Pyrshangbanbha Dkhar ended up blocking the ball back to Risuk, who was able to make up for his earlier effort and score.
Laitkor had more opportunities in the second half, with a corner leading to two foiled attempts, with the original header coming off the upright before the rebound was blocked by a defender.
Around an hour into the game Wadskhem Marbaniang stole the ball from behind and ran into the Sawmer box but sent his effort well wide.
Laitkor were able to double their lead through a melee in stoppage time when the ball finally fell to Fridison, who pulled off a strong shot that went high into the net leaving no chance for the custodian.
Laitkor’s 6 points puts them level with leaders Shillong Lajong FC and second-placed Mawlai SC. These teams, however, have a better goal difference and a game in hand.
On Tuesday, Langsning FC will take on Nangkiew Irat at 5:30pm.

Previous article
Holders Rangdajied FC draw, Mawlai win big
Next article
Substitute Yildiz’s late double helps Juve draw 4-4 at Inter
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Liverpool fight back for draw at Arsenal

London, Oct 28: As the weeks go by, Liverpool is showing the quality and resilience to be Manchester...
SPORTS

Man United sack Ten Hag

Ruud Van Nistelrooy appointed as interim manager Manchester, Oct 28: Manchester United finally ran out of patience and fired...
SPORTS

Substitute Yildiz’s late double helps Juve draw 4-4 at Inter

Milan, Oct 28: Teenager Kenan Yildiz came off the bench to help Juventus salvage a 4-4 draw at...
SPORTS

Holders Rangdajied FC draw, Mawlai win big

Meghalaya State League 2024 Shillong, Oct 28: Defending champions Rangdajied United FC were in for a shock as they...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Liverpool fight back for draw at Arsenal

SPORTS 0
London, Oct 28: As the weeks go by, Liverpool...

Man United sack Ten Hag

SPORTS 0
Ruud Van Nistelrooy appointed as interim manager Manchester, Oct 28:...

Substitute Yildiz’s late double helps Juve draw 4-4 at Inter

SPORTS 0
Milan, Oct 28: Teenager Kenan Yildiz came off the...
Load more

Popular news

Liverpool fight back for draw at Arsenal

SPORTS 0
London, Oct 28: As the weeks go by, Liverpool...

Man United sack Ten Hag

SPORTS 0
Ruud Van Nistelrooy appointed as interim manager Manchester, Oct 28:...

Substitute Yildiz’s late double helps Juve draw 4-4 at Inter

SPORTS 0
Milan, Oct 28: Teenager Kenan Yildiz came off the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge