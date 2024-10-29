Tuesday, October 29, 2024
SPORTS

Liverpool fight back for draw at Arsenal

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

London, Oct 28: As the weeks go by, Liverpool is showing the quality and resilience to be Manchester City’s chief title rival in the Premier League this season.
Liverpool twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at Arsenal on Sunday, with Mohamed Salah scoring the second equalizer in the 81st minute at Emirates Stadium.
It’s just one loss in 13 games in all competitions for Liverpool under new manager Arne Slot this season.
A testing past week has seen the Reds beat Chelsea 2-1 in the league, eke out a 1-0 win in Leipzig in the Champions League, and now battle back for a draw at Arsenal – the other likely challenger for City’s crown.
If Liverpool’s inner belief is growing, then doubts might be increasing about Arsenal’s durability in the title race after finishing runner-up to City for the past two seasons.
The biggest concern might be the list of injuries, to which defenders Gabriel and Jurrien Timber were added after they came off in the second half.
With defensive linchpin William Saliba missing through suspension, Arsenal finished the game with a makeshift back four and paid the price as a long ball forward from Trent Alexander-Arnold found Darwin Nunez, who crossed for Salah to sidefoot home.
It left Liverpool in second place, a point behind Manchester City, and Arsenal five points off the pace after nine games.
Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka said his teammates were a “bit disappointed.”
“We just felt we didn’t show our best selves for the 90 minutes,” said Saka, who opened the scoring in the ninth minute on his return from a hamstring injury.
Virgil van Dijk equalized with a header from a corner, only for Spain midfielder Mikel Merino to head in Declan Rice’s free kick to put Arsenal back in front.
Salah’s equalizer meant he has scored against Arsenal in eight straight seasons and remains Liverpool’s man for the big occasion.
As for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, he was left to bemoan his team’s lack of “courage” in the second half as the attacking intent faded and defensive injuries told.
By the end, a midfielder, Thomas Partey, was playing at right back and 18-year-old rookie Myles Lewis-Skelly was at left back.
Arteta said Gabriel, who went down with a left knee injury, “can’t run” and would be assessed. (AP)

Man United sack Ten Hag
