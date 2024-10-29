PM Modi launches health projects worth Rs 12,850 crore on Ayurveda Day

New Delhi, Oct 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects related to the health sector worth around Rs 12,850 crore at All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in the national capital as part of the celebration of Dhanvantari Jayanti and 9th Ayurveda Day.

PM Modi said the “amalgamation of knowledge of Ayurveda with Modern medicine” has brought a new chapter in the health sector in the last 10 years. “India is looking at the health sector as holistic health,” PM Modi said while outlining the five pillars of health policy — preventive healthcare, early detection of ailments, free and low-cost treatment and medicines, availability of doctors in small towns and lastly expansion of technology in health services.

The healthcare projects worth Rs 12,850 crore include four centres of excellence under the Ayush Health Scheme, expansion of health services with the use of drones, helicopter service in AIIMS-Rishikesh, new infrastructure in AIIMS-New Delhi and AIIMS-Bilaspur, expansion of services in five other AIIMS in the country, establishment of medical colleges, ‘bhoomi pujan’ of nursing colleges and other projects related to the health sector.

Inaugurating pharma units, the PM said, “These would play a key role in the manufacturing of advanced medicine and high-quality stents and implants and further India’s growth.” On the flagship Ayushman Bharat Yojana scheme, he noted that “about four crore poor people in the country have benefited by getting treated without having to pay a single rupee.” He added that the scheme has now been expanded to cover healthcare expenses of elderly above 70 years of age, which will also reduce a family’s out-of-pocket expenditure for healthcare.

“Every elderly person above 70 years of age in the country will get free treatment in the hospital by an Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card,” PM Modi said, stating that “the card was universal and there was no restriction on income, be it poor or middle class or upper class”.

Further, the Prime Minister also mentioned the launch of more than 14,000 PM Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country where medicines are available at an 80 per cent discount — a significant reduction in the cost of treatment for both poor and middle-class families.

“The poor and middle class have managed to save Rs 30,000 crore due to availability of cheap medicines,” he informed, adding that the “prices of devices like stents and knee implants have also been reduced, which prevented a loss of more than Rs 80,000 crores by the common citizens”.

He also mentioned the free dialysis scheme and Mission Indradhanush campaign to prevent fatal diseases and save the lives of pregnant women and newborn babies. The PM said that more than “two lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been established across the country to facilitate early diagnosis and treatment”.

He noted that the e-Sanjeevani scheme has helped over 30 crore people with free online doctor consultations. PM Modi also announced the launch of the U-win platform which will provide India with a technologically advanced interface in the health sector, while highlighting the unprecedented progress made in India’s healthcare sector over the past decade.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated several hospitals in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh; laid the foundation stone for new medical colleges in Narsapur and Bommasandra in Karnataka, Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh, Achitapuram in Andhra Pradesh, and Faridabad in Haryana.

“The increasing number of hospitals reflects a proportional rise in medical seats,” the PM said, informing that nearly one lakh new MBBS and MD seats have been added over the past 10 years, and also reiterated the commitment to announcing another 75,000 seats in the next five years.

While noting that 7.5 lakh registered AYUSH practitioners are already contributing to the nation’s healthcare, the PM stressed increasing the number further. He also highlighted the growing demand for medical and wellness tourism in India. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also announced the launch of the Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan aimed at designing ideal lifestyles and risk analysis for individuals using Ayurveda principles.

He emphasised that this initiative can redefine the healthcare sector globally and provide a new perspective for the entire world. He also underscored the importance of validating traditional herbs like Ashwagandha, turmeric, and black pepper through high-impact scientific studies.

“Lab validation of our traditional healthcare systems will not only increase the value of these herbs but also create a significant market,” he remarked, pointing to the rising demand for Ashwagandha, which is projected to reach $2.5 billion by the end of this decade. The PM said that Ayush is transforming not only the health sector but also the economy.

“The AYUSH manufacturing sector has grown from $3 billion in 2014 to nearly $24 billion today, an 8-fold increase in just 10 years,” the PM said, adding over 900 Ayush startups are now operational in India, creating new opportunities for the youth. The Prime Minister said that AYUSH products are being exported to 150 countries, benefiting Indian farmers by turning local herbs and superfoods into global commodities.

