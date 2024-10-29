Tuesday, October 29, 2024
spot_img
EnvironmentNATIONALNews Alert

10.55 km solar fence energised in Raimona area for HEC mitigation in 17 villages

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Guwahati, Oct 29: As part of its sustained efforts to mitigate human elephant conflict (HEC) and facilitate coexistence, prominent biodiversity conservation organization Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) has energised total 10.55 kilometres community-managed solar fence in two different areas near Raimona National Park (RNP) in Kokrajhar district of Assam.

The fence has been implemented in two phases under a project sponsored by the USFWS and in collaboration with the Forest Department and local community.

One portion of the solar fence is around 4 km in length which covers six villages while the second part covers 11 villages inhabited by indigenous Bodo tribes.  The local community played an important role by contributing fence posts and labour during the installation of the two stretches of the solar powered fence that are meant to protect their crop and property.

Both the stretches of solar fence were formally inaugurated and handed over to the community-based solar fence management committees of both the areas on October 22 this year.

The forest official of Central Range of Raimona National Park Daisa Daimary and VCDC chairman Binoy Basumatary formally inaugurated the fence at Araishopara village. The VCDC chairman presided over the meeting.

Subsequently the two stretches of solar fence were handed over to the local community and respective solar fence committees after signing of an MoU between Forest Department, Aaranyak and local community in presence of a tea from Aaranyak comprising Anjan Baruah, Swapan Das and Jibon Chetry.

The headman of Araishopara village Pranjit Basumatary took lead in organizing the fence inauguration programme which was participated by about 50 persons from Araishopara and nearby villages including the headman of Takampur village Baman Singh Basumatary, headman of East Takampur village Ansumwi Basumatary and Rijoy Nurzery.

It may be noted that the type of electricity called Direct Current (DC) that powers a solar fence meant for mitigation of Human elephant conflict (HEC), is not lethal. This DC current is produced by a solar-charged battery.

 

Previous article
New recruits from J&K elated over appointment letters, share their joy
Next article
PM Modi launches health projects worth Rs 12,850 crore on Ayurveda Day
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Environment

Assam: Minor boy trampled to death by wild elephant

Guwahati, Oct 29: A minor boy was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Assam's Nagaon district...
MEGHALAYA

Union Minister Margherita attends Rozgar Mela in Shillong

Shillong, Oct 29: Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Textile Pabitra Margherita distributed the appointment letters...
INTERNATIONAL

US elections: Billionaires jostle to push Harris and Trump to victory

Washington, Oct 29: As many as 82 billionaires are supporting Democrat candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris while...
NATIONAL

Assam CM to distribute financial aid to girl students under Nijut Moina scheme

Guwahati, Oct 6:  Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will on Sunday distribute the financial grant to female students...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam: Minor boy trampled to death by wild elephant

Environment 0
Guwahati, Oct 29: A minor boy was trampled to...

Union Minister Margherita attends Rozgar Mela in Shillong

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Oct 29: Union Minister of State for External...

US elections: Billionaires jostle to push Harris and Trump to victory

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Oct 29: As many as 82 billionaires are...
Load more

Popular news

Assam: Minor boy trampled to death by wild elephant

Environment 0
Guwahati, Oct 29: A minor boy was trampled to...

Union Minister Margherita attends Rozgar Mela in Shillong

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Oct 29: Union Minister of State for External...

US elections: Billionaires jostle to push Harris and Trump to victory

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Oct 29: As many as 82 billionaires are...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge