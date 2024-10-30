Wednesday, October 30, 2024
NATIONAL

Tata-Airbus facility a watershed moment for India’s defence journey: PM Modi

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, Oct 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the inauguration of the C-295 aircraft manufacturing complex in Vadodara was a watershed moment in India’s defence and aerospace journey.

In a LinkedIn post, PM Modi said the speed of execution is breathtaking — from foundation stone to operational facility in just two years. This is a clear manifestation of a new work culture and the capabilities of the people of India.

According to PM, India’s defence production was Rs 1.27 lakh crore in the financial year (FY) 2023-24. Along with production, India’s defence exports surged to Rs 21,000 crore. It was Rs 1,000 crore in 2014.

“In India, over 12,300 items have been indigenised in just 3 years and more than Rs 7,500 crore invested in domestic vendors by DPSUs (Defence PSUs),” PM Modi added. He said that due to the strengths and skills of our Yuva Shakti and the efforts of the government, our dependency on imports has reduced.

“India’s defence sector has ample opportunities for our youth, startups, manufacturers, and innovators. This is your moment to be part of history. India needs your expertise and enthusiasm,” PM Modi further said.

“The doors are open for innovation, the policies are supportive, and the opportunity is unprecedented. Together, we will make India not just Aatmanirbhar in defence but a global leader in defence manufacturing,” the PM stated.

Historically, India relied heavily on foreign countries for its defence needs, with about 65-70 per cent of defence equipment being imported. “However, this landscape has dramatically shifted, with around 65 per cent of defence equipment now manufactured within India,” the government added.

The TATA-Airbus facility in Vadodara has become the first private sector final assembly line (FAL) for military aircraft in India, underscoring the government’s commitment to enhancing indigenous production capabilities. Under the programme, 56 C-295 aircraft will be delivered, with the initial 16 arriving from Airbus in Spain and the remaining 40 produced domestically.

IANS

