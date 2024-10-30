Assam by-polls: 34 candidates in fray for 5 seats

Guwahati, Oct 30: Thirty-four candidates will be in the fray for the November 13 by-election to five Assembly constituencies in Assam, the final list of candidates confirmed on Wednesday.

As it is, Wednesday marked the final day for withdrawal of nomination papers for the bypolls in the state.

Official sources said that one candidate withdrew his candidature from contesting the by-poll in Dholai Assembly constituency (in Cachar district) on Wednesday.

“With this, the total number of candidates who will be contesting the upcoming bye-election is 34,” an official statement said.

Out of the five bypoll-bound Assembly constituencies, eight candidates will contest the election for Dholai Assembly constituency; three candidates for Sidli Assembly constituency; eight candidates for Bongaigaon Assembly constituency; four candidates for Behali Assembly constituency while 11 candidates are in the fray for Samaguri Assembly constituency.

Notably, the nomination papers of three candidates for the Samaguri LAC by-election were rejected following a scrutiny on Tuesday.

Till last Friday, the last day for submission of nomination papers, 38 candidates had filed their nominations for the by-polls in the state.