Fraudulent withdrawal of govt funds: Special CBI Court sentences 5 accused

Guwahati, Oct 31: A Special CBI Court here sentenced five accused and acquitted seven other accused in a three-decades-old case related to the fraudulent withdrawal of government funds.

The court, after completion of trial, held the five accused (two public servants and three private individuals) guilty and sentenced them accordingly.

“The Special Judge for CBI cases, Guwahati sentenced five accused including M. Rahman, then manager of duck breeding farm, Phuroni (Assam); B.N. Chakraborty then upper division assistant (UDA), Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department, and private persons namely Jayanta Sharma; T.K. Das and Pranab Saikia, to imprisonment of up to three years with a total fine of Rs.1.6 lakh in a case related to fraudulent withdrawal of government funds,” an official statement said.

CBI had re-registered the case on May 17, 1994 based on an FIR dated July 23,1993 of ACB police station (Assam), Kamrup district against the accused, including those convicted.

It was alleged that accused T. Buragohain, then additional director, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department (Hills), Haflong (Assam) allegedly conspired with officials and private persons and prepared/passed some fictitious bills amounting Rs 1,74,86,827 and drew from the treasury in excess, in the year 1991-92.

“Accused knew fully well that there was no such justification for withdrawal of the alleged amount in question and thereby defrauded the government. After completion of investigation, a charge-sheet was filed by CBI on May 13, 1994 against the accused, including those convicted by the Court. Some accused including T. Buragohain died during the trial,” the statement said.