Thursday, October 31, 2024
Assam DGP orders probe into Darrang mishap

Guwahati, Oct 31: Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh has ordered a probe into the circumstances leading to the death of a man and his daughter in an accident at Sipajhar in Darrang district on Wednesday.

According to reports, various sections have expressed concern at the apparent lack of sensitivity after the bodies of the deceased were wrapped in polythene and dragged by two police officers into a van from the site of the mishap.

A video of the incident has also gone viral, triggering outrage. Many have demanded stringent measures against the concerned policemen for their alleged misconduct.

Meanwhile, the DGP took to X (formerly Twitter) to state that an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the circumstances of the accident and the manner in which it was handled.

According to reports, the father-daughter duo was travelling on a scooty when they met with an accident near Saktola in Darrang district. The two-wheeler hit a stationary truck parked on the side of the highway. As the duo fell on the road, another truck passing through ran them over, killing them on the spot.

Fraudulent withdrawal of govt funds: Special CBI Court sentences 5 accused
Glaucoma drug may help fight against dementia: Study
