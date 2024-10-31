Road ‘scam’: Home dept may intervene to expedite inquiry

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 30: All eyes are now on Meghalaya Police as they investigate the highly technical case surrounding an alleged road scam. In September, the state government directed the police to probe the multi-crore scam. Nine individuals, including senior government engineers and officials from two private companies based in Telangana and Haryana, were named in the FIR.

High-level sources in the Meghalaya government, which described the issue as a police matter, on Wednesday indicated that the government and Home department would intervene only if Meghalaya Police encounters challenges during the investigation. “This is an investigation in which the government cannot compel the police to take specific actions,” sources stated.

Other sources expressed hope that the police would expedite the investigation, though they acknowledged that the case is highly technical and involves extensive documentation.

Meghalaya Police, meanwhile, declined to comment on the matter.

The road project, which connects Shillong to Tura via Nongstoin and Rongjeng, was approved in 2010 as part of the central government’s Special Road Development Programme-North East. The project cost was initially set at Rs 1,303.83 crore, later revised multiple times to reach Rs 2,366.77 crore. The original completion date was scheduled for 2014.

The FIR was filed by PWD (NH) Chief Engineer AM Kharmawphlang, based on information revealed during arbitration proceedings conducted by the Arbitral Tribunal.

The arbitration process was initiated by the private companies after the department did not comply with their demands for a revised contract.

Following the revelation of the FIR, the company threatened to file a defamation case against the government.