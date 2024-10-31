KSU seeks ban on firecrackers during Diwali

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 30: The Environment Protection Cell of the Khasi Students’ Union has requested a ban on firecrackers during Diwali, citing environmental concerns.

“I am writing to your office for the imposition of a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in our district during the upcoming Diwali celebrations,” the KSU wrote in a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills.

“While the festival is a cherished part of a majority of the citizens of our country India and also of the non-indigenous settlers of our state Meghalaya, the harmful effects of firecrackers on the environment, public health, and general safety have become increasingly concerning,” it said.

“Each year, the excessive use of firecrackers during Diwali leads to a substantial rise in air pollution levels, making it difficult for residents, especially those with respiratory issues, to breathe safely.

The harmful chemicals released by firecrackers also aggravate conditions for senior citizens, young children, and pets,” it added. Additionally, the noise from firecrackers affects those with sensitivity to loud sounds and can cause distress among animals and birds, including pets.

The KSU said that the use of firecrackers also leads to injuries from mishandling and accidental fires, putting pressure on the already stretched emergency services.

“Considering these significant impacts, a temporary ban on firecrackers at this moment would be a vital step towards a healthier, safer, and more sustainable Diwali celebration,” it suggested.

The KSU pointed out that many residents and local community groups support eco-friendly alternatives such as diyas, lamps, and cultural activities that uphold the spirit of the festival without causing any environmental harm or damage.