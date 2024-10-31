Some say practical, others cling to emotions as St. Anthony’s LP School building awaits end

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 30: The 123-year-old heritage building of St. Anthony’s Lower Primary School, a beloved landmark in Shillong, is set to be razed, evoking mixed emotions among alumni and the community. While the building has symbolised history and tradition for generations, its age now poses safety risks for students. The school management has opted to replace it with a modern concrete structure to meet current infrastructure standards and facilities.

For many, the building has defined the character of Don Bosco Square, and the addition of another concrete structure adds to the urban jungle that the city is becoming, further straining the essence of Shillong.

Bobby Nongbet, a football coach, District Sports Officer of Ri-Bhoi, and former student, expressed regret, saying, “It’s a regret that this iconic building will be torn down. But I hope the new structure will enhance the school and benefit future students with better infrastructure and modern amenities.” Though saddened, he acknowledged that “everything has a time limit,” and hoped the new building would serve future generations meaningfully.

Architect Aiban S Mawkroh, known for his work on updating Assam-type structures while preserving their heritage, offered his perspective on balancing the old with the new. “Designing with sensitivity and respect for urban heritage is essential,” he said, suggesting that retaining elements like the original facade would blend the iconic look with modern needs. He emphasised that sites like Ward’s Lake bridge and Don Bosco Square are cherished urban images, and any redesign should honour those memories.

Other former students have taken a practical view. Rupert Lyngdoh commented, “Practically speaking, this isn’t a decision made by students; it’s the management’s. The building is old, and if not replaced now, it could become a safety hazard.” He trusts that the management prioritised student welfare.

Father Saji SJD, Director of Don Bosco Technical School, confirmed plans for a new G+4 concrete building. When asked if any original elements would be retained, he noted that while they considered it, incorporating heritage features ultimately didn’t suit the modern design. “We tried to include some elements, but it didn’t match the look of a modern building,” he explained. Many share a sense of loss as they let go of this heritage icon, hoping the new structure will uphold the legacy of learning the historic building once symbolized.

Lamphrang Nongspung, a senior journalist and former student, shared his sorrow over the dismantling. “I hope the basic structure could be preserved because the walls and corridors define Don Bosco Square.”

Offering a more critical view, renowned author Janice Pariat expressed her frustration with a hint of sarcasm: “We’re excelling at thoughtlessly cutting trees and tearing down beautiful old heritage buildings — only to replace them with seismically unsound structures that endanger everyone. Bravo!”