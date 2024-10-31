Thursday, October 31, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

KHADC seeks protection from outsiders buying land in M’laya

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 30: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has decided to follow up its plea to the central government to bring an amendment to the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for recognising only the indigenous tribes as Scheduled Tribes (STs) in Meghalaya.
After meeting Governor CH Vijayashnakar at the Raj Bhavan, KHADC Chief Executive Member Pyniaid Sing Syiem told reporters that the Council recently received complaints that many people from outside the state managed to purchase land in Pilangkata area of Ri-Bhoi district.
Stating that the council has raised the matter with the state government, he said the provisions as laid down in the Meghalaya Land Transfer (Regulation) Act, 1971 barred people from outside to purchase land in the Sixth Schedule areas of the state.
According to Syiem, tribals such as Mizos, Nagas and others will continue to be able to purchase land in the Pillangkata area unless there is an amendment to the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order 1950.
He said the Executive Committee of the KHADC is closely following up the matter with the state government.
Syiem said the Council has assigned the Elaka and Land departments to look into this issue and take stringent actions, if necessary.
“After receiving the complaints, we summoned the Syiem of Hima Mylliem since the Syiem of Raid Marwet falls under the jurisdiction of Hima Mylliem. We asked the Elaka and Land departments to set up a committee to look into this matter,” he said.
According to him, the Executive Committee is deeply concerned that people from outside are purchasing land in areas falling under the council’s jurisdiction.
“We will not accept any application for the registration of the land purchased by people from outside,” he said.
In December last year, the KHADC had passed a resolution to urge the Centre through the state government to take urgent steps for bringing an amendment to the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950.
Leader of Opposition, Titosstarwell Chyne had stated that several tribes in Meghalaya enjoy rights similar to those of indigenous tribes but the state’s indigenous tribes do not enjoy the same rights in other states.
“What is more concerning is that other tribes from other states have bought land in areas like Madanrting, Happy Valley, Pilangkata, etc…But can we buy land in other northeastern states?” Chyne had asked.
Citing a court order, former Nongthymmai MDC, the late Latiplang Kharkongnor had stated tribes that migrate and settle down in other states can no longer claim the benefit of reservation.

Previous article
Some say practical, others cling to emotions as St. Anthony’s LP School building awaits end
Next article
Power tariff hike downplayed
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

VC ready to face probe into alleged illegalities

Pressure mounts on NEHU to sack Registrar, other ‘illegal’ appointees By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 30: Amid pressure is mounting...
MEGHALAYA

Road ‘scam’: Home dept may intervene to expedite inquiry

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 30: All eyes are now on Meghalaya Police as they investigate the highly technical...
MEGHALAYA

KSU seeks ban on firecrackers during Diwali

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 30: The Environment Protection Cell of the Khasi Students’ Union has requested a ban...
MEGHALAYA

Khyndai Lad blooms with ‘Syntiew Diwali’

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 30: With Diwali approaching, Khyndai Lad’s markets are blooming with marigolds, locally known as...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

VC ready to face probe into alleged illegalities

MEGHALAYA 0
Pressure mounts on NEHU to sack Registrar, other ‘illegal’...

Road ‘scam’: Home dept may intervene to expedite inquiry

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 30: All eyes are now...

KSU seeks ban on firecrackers during Diwali

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 30: The Environment Protection Cell...
Load more

Popular news

VC ready to face probe into alleged illegalities

MEGHALAYA 0
Pressure mounts on NEHU to sack Registrar, other ‘illegal’...

Road ‘scam’: Home dept may intervene to expedite inquiry

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 30: All eyes are now...

KSU seeks ban on firecrackers during Diwali

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 30: The Environment Protection Cell...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge