KHADC seeks protection from outsiders buying land in M’laya

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 30: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has decided to follow up its plea to the central government to bring an amendment to the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for recognising only the indigenous tribes as Scheduled Tribes (STs) in Meghalaya.

After meeting Governor CH Vijayashnakar at the Raj Bhavan, KHADC Chief Executive Member Pyniaid Sing Syiem told reporters that the Council recently received complaints that many people from outside the state managed to purchase land in Pilangkata area of Ri-Bhoi district.

Stating that the council has raised the matter with the state government, he said the provisions as laid down in the Meghalaya Land Transfer (Regulation) Act, 1971 barred people from outside to purchase land in the Sixth Schedule areas of the state.

According to Syiem, tribals such as Mizos, Nagas and others will continue to be able to purchase land in the Pillangkata area unless there is an amendment to the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order 1950.

He said the Executive Committee of the KHADC is closely following up the matter with the state government.

Syiem said the Council has assigned the Elaka and Land departments to look into this issue and take stringent actions, if necessary.

“After receiving the complaints, we summoned the Syiem of Hima Mylliem since the Syiem of Raid Marwet falls under the jurisdiction of Hima Mylliem. We asked the Elaka and Land departments to set up a committee to look into this matter,” he said.

According to him, the Executive Committee is deeply concerned that people from outside are purchasing land in areas falling under the council’s jurisdiction.

“We will not accept any application for the registration of the land purchased by people from outside,” he said.

In December last year, the KHADC had passed a resolution to urge the Centre through the state government to take urgent steps for bringing an amendment to the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950.

Leader of Opposition, Titosstarwell Chyne had stated that several tribes in Meghalaya enjoy rights similar to those of indigenous tribes but the state’s indigenous tribes do not enjoy the same rights in other states.

“What is more concerning is that other tribes from other states have bought land in areas like Madanrting, Happy Valley, Pilangkata, etc…But can we buy land in other northeastern states?” Chyne had asked.

Citing a court order, former Nongthymmai MDC, the late Latiplang Kharkongnor had stated tribes that migrate and settle down in other states can no longer claim the benefit of reservation.