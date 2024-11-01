2 die in Khanapara road mishap

Guwahati, Nov 1: Amid the Diwali celebrations, two youths – a male and a female – lost their lives in a horrific road mishap in the Khanapara area of the city in the wee hours of Friday.

The deceased, who were reportedly travelling in a SUV (black Scorpio), have been identified as Deepit Dey and Kanamika Narzary.

Another woman, who was in the same vehicle, suffered injuries and was admitted to Guwahati Medical College Hospital.

According to reports, the SUV (black Scorpio), which was coming from the Khanapara side, collided head on with another vehicle (a white SUV), coming from the Six Mile side, as the latter was making a U-turn near the Khanapara footbridge.

The black Scorpio, believed to be in high speed, apparently broke through the railing of the footbridge and was later seen on the road in a wrecked condition.