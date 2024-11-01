Friday, November 1, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

2 die in Khanapara road mishap

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, Nov 1: Amid the Diwali celebrations, two youths – a male and a female – lost their lives in a horrific road mishap in the Khanapara area of the city in the wee hours of Friday.

The deceased, who were reportedly travelling in a SUV (black Scorpio), have been identified as Deepit Dey and Kanamika Narzary.

Another woman, who was in the same vehicle, suffered injuries and was admitted to Guwahati Medical College Hospital.

According to reports, the SUV (black Scorpio), which was coming from the Khanapara side, collided head on with another vehicle (a white SUV), coming from the Six Mile side, as the latter was making a U-turn near the Khanapara footbridge.

The black Scorpio, believed to be in high speed, apparently broke through the railing of the footbridge and was later seen on the road in a wrecked condition.

Previous article
Goods train derails; services hit in Lumding-Badarpur section
Next article
Won’t allow big brother attitude of Congress in Assam alliance, says CPI (M-L) leader
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Deepika and Ranveer introduce their daughter, revealing her name and first glimpse

Mumbai, Nov 1: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who welcomed their first child on 8th September, 2024 revealed...
NATIONAL

Excavation in Egypt’s Luxor reveals insights into burial practices over 4,000 years ago

Cairo, Nov 1: An Egyptian-American archaeological team has unearthed the first Middle Kingdom-era burials at the Assasif cemetery...
News Alert

Petrol, jet fuel, LPG sales surge as economy picks up pace

New Delhi, Nov 1: India's petrol, aviation turbine fuel, and LPG consumption shot up in October this year...
INTERNATIONAL

Malaysia’s sexual assault against children cases up 21.1 per cent in 2023

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 1:  Malaysia's sexual assault against children cases reached 1,389 in 2023, a significant increase of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Deepika and Ranveer introduce their daughter, revealing her name and first glimpse

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Nov 1: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who...

Excavation in Egypt’s Luxor reveals insights into burial practices over 4,000 years ago

NATIONAL 0
Cairo, Nov 1: An Egyptian-American archaeological team has unearthed...

Petrol, jet fuel, LPG sales surge as economy picks up pace

News Alert 0
New Delhi, Nov 1: India's petrol, aviation turbine fuel,...
Load more

Popular news

Deepika and Ranveer introduce their daughter, revealing her name and first glimpse

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Nov 1: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who...

Excavation in Egypt’s Luxor reveals insights into burial practices over 4,000 years ago

NATIONAL 0
Cairo, Nov 1: An Egyptian-American archaeological team has unearthed...

Petrol, jet fuel, LPG sales surge as economy picks up pace

News Alert 0
New Delhi, Nov 1: India's petrol, aviation turbine fuel,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge