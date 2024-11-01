Friday, November 1, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Regularisation for SSA teachers not likely soon

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Oct 31: The regularisation of services of SSA teachers in Meghalaya may not happen soon as it will put a huge burden on the state exchequer.
Education Minister Rakkam Sangma on Thursday said the salary component in the SSA programme was 90:10 (90% by central government and 10% by state government) and then, it was reduced to 70:30. He said it will now be made 50:50.
He said Meghalaya has 13,000 SSA teachers and it is not possible for the state government to accommodate or regularise the services of such a huge number of teachers.
He said the government is trying to support the SSA teachers and as such, increased their upper age limit to 45 years so they have more recruitment opportunities.
He said an immediate opportunity for them will be available when the government fills up around 600 vacancies soon.
The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has been critical of the state government on the SSA teachers’ issue. Sangma expressed his desire to meet the leaders of VPP to learn what solution they have.
Stating that nobody can be stopped from hitting the streets on any issue, Sangma said the VPP is also a stakeholder and he is ready to sit and discuss any issue with the party. “They may have better ways. We welcome any idea if it is workable. I will be happy to meet them,” he said.

