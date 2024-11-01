Speaker unhappy with Assembly building falling behind timeline

SHILLONG, Oct 31: Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma has expressed dissatisfaction over delays in the new Assembly building project and has decided not to grant any further extensions to the implementing agency.

“I am somewhat satisfied with the overall progress, but I’m not pleased because we have fallen behind schedule. We are set back by about a month,” Sangma said during his inspection of the construction site of the new Assembly building on Thursday.

He was accompanied by the Chief Engineer, officials from the PWD building department, as well as the Project Management Consultant and the contractor. “We have to ensure that this is final,” he stated. “No further timeline will be given, as the building construction is now in its final stages.”

Regarding the inspection, Sangma explained, “We held a joint meeting today and inspected the main hall, specifically the steel structure’s erection. Previously, there were issues and miscommunication between the contractor, designers, and the PWD, but those matters have now been resolved.”

Emphasising the importance of proper methodology, standard operating procedures, and worker safety, he said, “We don’t want to take any more risks. The safety of the workers and the building itself is a priority, and we conducted a joint inspection to ensure all safety measures are in place.”

Noting that nearly 90% of the construction — including the right and left wings, the Speaker’s office, the Chief Minister’s chamber, various offices, and the library — is almost complete, Sangma added, “The main hall is still pending, but the contractor and PMC have assured us that the structure of the Dome will be completed within 45 days.”