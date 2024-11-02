Saturday, November 2, 2024
SPORTS

East Bengal beat Nejmeh 3-2 to enter AFC quarters

By: Agencies

Date:

Thimphu, Nov 1: Dimitrios Diamantakos’ brace fired East Bengal FC into the knockout stage of the AFC Challenge League 2024-25 as the ISL side edged past Nejmeh SC of Lebanon 3-2 in their final Group A match here Friday.
East Bengal finished as the Group A winners on seven points to seal progression. The Red and Golds had won 4-0 against Bashundhara Kings (Bangladesh) and drawn 2-2 with Paro FC (Bhutan) in their first two fixtures.
East Bengal, who trailed Nejmeh by two points heading into this encounter, took the lead in the eighth minute when Madih Talal’s corner kick was inadvertently headed into his own net by Baba Musah at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu.
The Indian side took further advantage of Nejmeh’s slow start to double their advantage in the 15th minute when Diamantakos scored for the third consecutive match when he prodded home a low cross from Mahesh Naorem.
A shell-shocked Nejmeh, who had won their two earlier matches, fought back to quickly pull one back three minutes later when Rabih Ataya lobbed the ball for Collins Opare to stab home past Prabsukhan Gill.
The Lebanese side rediscovered its confidence and drew level two minutes before half-time when Hussein Monzer bent an unstoppable free-kick into the top corner to set up an enticing second half.
Knowing defeat could mean elimination, both the teams adopted a more cautious approach in the second half although Nejmeh were still able to create several good chances.
Hassan Kourani missed an open goal with a header in the 47th minute before further efforts from Mahdi Zein and Ataya were safely handled by Gill as things remained level heading into the final half an hour.
Then came the defining point when Talal was brought down in the box by Ali Ismail with Thai referee Songkran Bunmeekiart pointing to the spot. Diamantakos put away the spot-kick with ease to restore East Bengal’s lead in the 77th minute.
Nejmeh tried to mount another comeback and put the East Bengal defence under pressure for the remaining minutes but it was to no avail as the Indian Super League outfit held on to take the win and top spot.
East Bengal will now have to wait to find out their quarter-final opponents after all the AFC Challenge League group stage fixtures are over.
The two-legged quarter-finals will take place on March 5 and 12. (PTI)

Previous article
Super Boys SC clinch win with last-minute goal in Diwali tournament
Next article
Bengaluru aim to ride on unbeaten form to outwit FC Goa
