Super Boys SC clinch win with last-minute goal in Diwali tournament

Shillong, Nov 1: In a nail-biting finish, Super Boys Sports Club edged out Wahyo’s FC 1-0, thanks to a last-minute free-kick goal, securing victory in the 24th Jog Devi Tulachand Memorial Diwali Football Tournament, organized by the Paltan Bazar Social Sports & Cultural Club at Cantonment Playground.

The fiercely contested match saw both teams exhibit impressive skills, with neither side able to break the deadlock throughout regular play. The scoreboard remained goalless until the final moments when Super Boys were awarded a free kick, which they converted to snatch a hard-fought win.The match was attended by prominent guests, including Bajop Pyngrope, MDC and Chairman of Planning and Development of Meghalaya and State Youth Working President of NPP, as the Guest of Honour, and Bimal Kumar Bajaj as the Special Guest. Sanbor Shullai was invited as the Chief Guest of the tournament.

The intense competition and the decisive free-kick goal made for an electrifying conclusion, with Super Boys’ win adding to the tournament’s festive spirit this Diwali season.

The atmosphere at Cantonment Playground was electric, with spectators on the edge of their seats until the very last kick. The presence of distinguished guests further emphasized the significance of the event, which not only fosters athletic excellence but also strengthens community ties through a shared love for the game.