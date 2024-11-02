Saturday, November 2, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Friendships not exclusive in multipolar world, says EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Nov 2: Asserting that India’s presence in the world order is attracting competition that will only grow as the country moves towards becoming a leading power, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday emphasised that friendships are no longer exclusive, especially in the emerging multipolar world.

“Friendships are also not exclusive, particularly so in a multipolar world. It is only to be expected that others, even friends, will seek to maintain their options while restricting ours. You will from time to time hear that our contemporary realism is projected as some kind of inherited dogmatism. Believe me, this is really a mind game at work,” Jaishankar said at a book launch in New Delhi.

The EAM admitted that even friendships will not be without some hedging and relating to other major powers remains a challenge in itself considering their broader range of activities and interests. He remarked that convergence should not be confused for congruence as friends of friends may reflect the dilemmas of the old order and the new.

“Some friends may also be more complicated than others. They may not always share the same culture of mutual respect, or ethos of diplomatic etiquette. We have from time to time seen comments on our domestic issues accompanied by a professed desire to have honest conversations. However, the same courtesies are rarely accorded to the other side. What is freedom for one can apparently become interference from the other. The fact is that sensitivities like sovereignty and territorial integrity will always be a factor in evaluating partners,” he mentioned.

Jaishankar said that as India positions itself as a ‘Vishwamitra’, New Delhi is seeking to be friends with as many as possible, a move that generates goodwill and positivity. “It is reflected in the growing contributions we make to global good and indeed in the closer engagement with the international community. In some ways, this is diplomacy one on one, you could even say it is common sense. If you look deeper, there are cultural and historical factors at work as well, including the fact that we are not a dogmatic civilization. There is also a capability aspect, which accounts for the self-confidence with which we approach the world,” he commented. He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading from the front in transforming relationships with several key partner countries over the past 10 years. The EAM, in particular, highlighted three transformations.

“The US, Japan and Australia have benefitted from Quad. They are actually examples of overcoming the hesitations of history. UAE and Israel are from a region that is being engaged comprehensively, at last. Russia and France are statements of multipolarity, ours as much as theirs,” he said. “If all these ties have changed so much in the last decade, much of the credit should go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his personal interest and leadership. Remember, at least three of them, had not even seen a high-level visit for three decades,” he remarked.

IANS

Jharkhand elections: HM Shah to unveil BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ in Ranchi tomorrow
India’s defence exports to touch Rs 50,000 crore in 2029-30: Rajnath Singh
