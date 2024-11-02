Saturday, November 2, 2024
NATIONAL

Jharkhand elections: HM Shah to unveil BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ in Ranchi tomorrow

By: Agencies

Date:

Ranchi, Nov 2: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will release its manifesto, titled ‘Sankalp Patra,’ for the Jharkhand Assembly elections on Sunday, November 3. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the manifesto at a party function in Ranchi. This was announced here on Saturday by BJP’s Jharkhand election in-charge and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chouhan shared that HM Shah will arrive in Ranchi on Saturday evening to meet with party leaders and discuss the election strategy. “After the release of the ‘Sankalp Patra’ on Sunday, HM Shah is scheduled to address rallies in three key locations across the state — Dhalbhumgarh in East Singhbhum district, Barkatha in Hazaribagh district, and Simaria in Chatra district,” Chouhan said.

The campaign momentum will continue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jharkhand the next day, on November 4, where he will hold public meetings in Garhwa and Chaibasa. Chouhan expressed hope that PM Modi’s message of development would resonate widely with the people of Jharkhand.

The BJP has already outlined five major commitments, or ‘Panch Pran,’ or ‘five vows’ for Jharkhand. The first one talks about financial support for women. If elected, the party says it will introduce the ‘Gogo Didi Yojana,’ providing Rs 2,100 per month to women in the state. Under the second pledge, every family will have access to gas cylinders for Rs 500, with two free cylinders provided each year.

The party has pledged to create five lakh government jobs for Jharkhand’s youth over five years, as per the third vow. Under the fourth vow, graduate and post-graduate students preparing for competitive exams will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 2,000 under the Yuva Sathi Yojana for two years.

Under the fifth pledge, the BJP promises to ensure that every family in Jharkhand has permanent housing. In Jharkhand, the elections to the 81-member Assembly will take place in two phases — on November 13 and 20, with counting of votes to take place on November 23. In all, 1,211 candidates are vying for the 81 seats in the state.

IANS

