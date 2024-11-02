Saturday, November 2, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Indian startups raise $12.2 bn, surpass 2023 figure with 2 months to go

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Nov 2: The Indian startup ecosystem has reached $12.2 billion in funding in the first 10 months this year, crossing the total amount raised throughout 2023 (about $11 billion), with two months to go. Homegrown startups surpassed $1 billion in funding again across 119 deals in the month of October.

September saw the second-highest funding with $1.63 billion, behind the peak of $1.92 billion registered in June. In October, the growth and late-stage funding segment comprised 28 deals, contributing $846.2 million to the total funding amount, according to data by TheKredible.

Early-stage startups secured $355.38 million across 65 deals. Edtech startup Eruditus raised $150 million led by TPG’s The Rise Fund, the multi-sector strategy of TPG’s global impact investing platform, with participation from existing investors Softbank Vision Fund 2, Leeds Illuminate, Accel, CPP Investments, and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

Jaipur-based Finova Capital raised $135 million in a Series E round from Avataar Venture Partners, Sofina and Madison India Capital, with existing investor Norwest Venture Partners also participating in the round.

Finova said it will use the funds to grow its loan book, invest in technology, expand geographically and further its vision of enabling financial inclusion at scale. Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek invested an additional $60 million in higher education and upskilling startup Upgrad at a valuation of $2.25 billion.

Bengaluru-based startups led with 46 deals totalling $502.72 million, representing 41.84 per cent of the total funding in October. Last month, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the setting up of a Rs 1,000 crore venture capital (VC) fund dedicated to the growing space sector.

The deployment period of the proposed VC fund, under the aegis of IN-SPACe, is planned to be up to five years from the actual date of the start of the fund operations. The average deployment amount could be Rs 150-250 crore per year, depending on the investment opportunities and fund requirements.

IANS

Previous article
Top LeT commander Usman Bhai killed in Srinagar gunfight, four security personnel injured
Next article
US polls: Securing the ‘Blue Wall’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Buffer zone created around Vancouver gurdwara as Khalistanis plan to create ruckus during consular camp

Vancouver, Nov 2:  A 60-metre buffer zone has been created around one of Vancouver's largest gurdwaras following an...
INTERNATIONAL

US polls: Securing the ‘Blue Wall’

Washington, Nov 2: Both US Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump campaigned in Wisconsin, which...
NATIONAL

Top LeT commander Usman Bhai killed in Srinagar gunfight, four security personnel injured

Srinagar, Nov 2: Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, Usman Bhai was killed in a gunfight with the security forces...
NATIONAL

Train services in parts of NE states to start on Sunday: Officials

Guwahati/Agartala, Nov 2: Railways officials on Saturday said that normal train services are expected to start on Sunday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Buffer zone created around Vancouver gurdwara as Khalistanis plan to create ruckus during consular camp

INTERNATIONAL 0
Vancouver, Nov 2:  A 60-metre buffer zone has been...

US polls: Securing the ‘Blue Wall’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Nov 2: Both US Vice President Kamala Harris...

Top LeT commander Usman Bhai killed in Srinagar gunfight, four security personnel injured

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Nov 2: Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, Usman Bhai...
Load more

Popular news

Buffer zone created around Vancouver gurdwara as Khalistanis plan to create ruckus during consular camp

INTERNATIONAL 0
Vancouver, Nov 2:  A 60-metre buffer zone has been...

US polls: Securing the ‘Blue Wall’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Nov 2: Both US Vice President Kamala Harris...

Top LeT commander Usman Bhai killed in Srinagar gunfight, four security personnel injured

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Nov 2: Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, Usman Bhai...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge