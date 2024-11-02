Saturday, November 2, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Pakistan makes biometric verification mandatory at airports

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Islamabad, Nov 2:  The Pakistan government has made biometric verification mandatory at airports across the country in a step to increase border security, the Interior Ministry has said.

The ministry said in a statement that it directed the country’s Federal Investigation Agency on Friday to take immediate action regarding the installation of the biometric machines. The machines will be installed at international immigration counters in airports to ensure effective passenger verification, Xinhua news agency reported.

After the installation of the machines, biometric verification will be a mandatory requirement for international travelers, the statement said. The ministry added that this measure will make it nearly impossible for fugitives and wanted criminals to travel domestically or internationally.

IANS

Previous article
3rd Test: Trusted my hands to go through with it, says Ashwin on catch to dismiss Mitchell
Next article
Jharkhand elections: HM Shah to unveil BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ in Ranchi tomorrow
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Buffer zone created around Vancouver gurdwara as Khalistanis plan to create ruckus during consular camp

Vancouver, Nov 2:  A 60-metre buffer zone has been created around one of Vancouver's largest gurdwaras following an...
INTERNATIONAL

US polls: Securing the ‘Blue Wall’

Washington, Nov 2: Both US Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump campaigned in Wisconsin, which...
NATIONAL

Indian startups raise $12.2 bn, surpass 2023 figure with 2 months to go

New Delhi, Nov 2: The Indian startup ecosystem has reached $12.2 billion in funding in the first 10...
NATIONAL

Top LeT commander Usman Bhai killed in Srinagar gunfight, four security personnel injured

Srinagar, Nov 2: Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, Usman Bhai was killed in a gunfight with the security forces...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Buffer zone created around Vancouver gurdwara as Khalistanis plan to create ruckus during consular camp

INTERNATIONAL 0
Vancouver, Nov 2:  A 60-metre buffer zone has been...

US polls: Securing the ‘Blue Wall’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Nov 2: Both US Vice President Kamala Harris...

Indian startups raise $12.2 bn, surpass 2023 figure with 2 months to go

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 2: The Indian startup ecosystem has...
Load more

Popular news

Buffer zone created around Vancouver gurdwara as Khalistanis plan to create ruckus during consular camp

INTERNATIONAL 0
Vancouver, Nov 2:  A 60-metre buffer zone has been...

US polls: Securing the ‘Blue Wall’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Nov 2: Both US Vice President Kamala Harris...

Indian startups raise $12.2 bn, surpass 2023 figure with 2 months to go

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 2: The Indian startup ecosystem has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge