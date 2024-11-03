Rakkam plays down state’s teacher trouble

It’s not easy to address all their demands, govt can only

meet essential needs, says Education minister

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 2: In Shillong, teachers frequently take to the streets to protest against various unmet demands, a familiar sight reflecting the state government’s struggle to address these issues effectively. Critics argue that the situation has worsened over decades, compounded by a bureaucratic system clinging to a colonial approach where the government’s role is limited to providing financial aid to schools and colleges, without establishing comprehensive educational policy and planning.

Commenting on the issue, Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma stated, “Teachers protesting on the streets is unfortunate. They have their reasons and demands, as seen not only in our state but across the country.” Sangma added that while everyone understandably seeks more, the government can only meet essential needs. “Every government faces similar challenges, and it’s not easy to address 100 per cent of demands,” he said.

Following a prolonged sit-in by SSA (Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan) teachers, who are demanding regularisation, other groups joined in. There are currently 12,000 SSA teachers seeking regular positions, while ad-hoc grant teachers demand the deficit pattern and deficit teachers are calling for provincialisation.

The opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP) has criticised the MDA Government for failing to address the root causes of teachers’ grievances.

VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh explained that the longstanding issues stem from an absence of regulation in establishing schools and colleges, as well as a lack of oversight regarding qualifications and service conditions of teachers, especially in the private sector.

“This colonial mindset, combined with political pursuit and irresponsible leaders, has led to excessive grants-in-aid. This has made the sector a ‘white elephant’ — consuming resources without producing adequate results,” Myrboh said.