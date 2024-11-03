Sunday, November 3, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Transportation cost up 40%, Umiam dam curbs blamed

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 2: The restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles at the Umiam dam-cum-bridge have led to a 40% increase in the cost of transportation from Guwahati to Shillong. Earlier, trucks carrying commodities were allowed to proceed straight to Shillong from Umiam but after the government enforced the curbs, they are required to travel an extra 80-90 km, from Umiam to Mawryngkneng and then to Shillong.
Requesting anonymity, some transporters said the increased transportation cost is responsible for the rising prices of commodities in Shillong.
Stating that goods are cheaper in Jowai than in Shillong, the transporters said the cost of freight from Guwahati to Jowai is Re 1 per kg while it is Rs 1.40 per kg in Shillong.
Not less than 50 trucks carrying commodities, including essential items, enter Shillong every day. “The government cries when there is 5% inflation. Here, the transportation cost has gone up by 40%, thanks to a decision which is not at all business-friendly,” one of the transporters said.
Prior to the retrofitting work, all heavy vehicles could use the Umiam bridge to go to Shillong. But after the dam’s repairs, the weight limit of vehicles along the stretch has been restricted to 9 metric tonnes. This system has been in place for the last three months.
To address concerns, the government is exploring an additional route via Mawiong. Work is reportedly going on. It will take about a year to be completed.

Previous article
Over 18,000 teachers seek Centre’s help for training
Next article
Rakkam plays down state’s teacher trouble
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

AN UNEXPECTED VISITOR: A dog sits near a grave at Laitumukhrah Catholic Cemetery, as Catholic faithful observe All Souls Day, on Saturday

AN UNEXPECTED VISITOR: A dog sits near a grave at Laitumukhrah Catholic Cemetery, as Catholic faithful observe All Souls...
INTERNATIONAL

Now, Canada names India as adversary

MEA denies spying allegation OTTAWA/NEW DELHI, Nov 2: Amid an ongoing diplomatic row, Canada has for the first time...
MEGHALAYA

Rakkam plays down state’s teacher trouble

It’s not easy to address all their demands, govt can only meet essential needs, says Education minister By Our...
MEGHALAYA

Over 18,000 teachers seek Centre’s help for training

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 2: Meghalaya faces a challenge with 18,000 untrained teachers in the state, prompting the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

AN UNEXPECTED VISITOR: A dog sits near a grave at Laitumukhrah Catholic Cemetery, as Catholic faithful observe All Souls Day, on Saturday

MEGHALAYA 0
AN UNEXPECTED VISITOR: A dog sits near a grave...

Now, Canada names India as adversary

INTERNATIONAL 0
MEA denies spying allegation OTTAWA/NEW DELHI, Nov 2: Amid an...

Rakkam plays down state’s teacher trouble

MEGHALAYA 0
It’s not easy to address all their demands,...
Load more

Popular news

AN UNEXPECTED VISITOR: A dog sits near a grave at Laitumukhrah Catholic Cemetery, as Catholic faithful observe All Souls Day, on Saturday

MEGHALAYA 0
AN UNEXPECTED VISITOR: A dog sits near a grave...

Now, Canada names India as adversary

INTERNATIONAL 0
MEA denies spying allegation OTTAWA/NEW DELHI, Nov 2: Amid an...

Rakkam plays down state’s teacher trouble

MEGHALAYA 0
It’s not easy to address all their demands,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge