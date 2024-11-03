Transportation cost up 40%, Umiam dam curbs blamed

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 2: The restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles at the Umiam dam-cum-bridge have led to a 40% increase in the cost of transportation from Guwahati to Shillong. Earlier, trucks carrying commodities were allowed to proceed straight to Shillong from Umiam but after the government enforced the curbs, they are required to travel an extra 80-90 km, from Umiam to Mawryngkneng and then to Shillong.

Requesting anonymity, some transporters said the increased transportation cost is responsible for the rising prices of commodities in Shillong.

Stating that goods are cheaper in Jowai than in Shillong, the transporters said the cost of freight from Guwahati to Jowai is Re 1 per kg while it is Rs 1.40 per kg in Shillong.

Not less than 50 trucks carrying commodities, including essential items, enter Shillong every day. “The government cries when there is 5% inflation. Here, the transportation cost has gone up by 40%, thanks to a decision which is not at all business-friendly,” one of the transporters said.

Prior to the retrofitting work, all heavy vehicles could use the Umiam bridge to go to Shillong. But after the dam’s repairs, the weight limit of vehicles along the stretch has been restricted to 9 metric tonnes. This system has been in place for the last three months.

To address concerns, the government is exploring an additional route via Mawiong. Work is reportedly going on. It will take about a year to be completed.