Tuesday, November 5, 2024
SPORTS

Dani Olmo leads Barcelona to city derby win over Espanyol

By: Agencies

Madrid, Nov 4: Dani Olmo made the most out of his return as a starter with Barcelona, scoring twice to lead the Catalan club to a 3-1 win over Espanyol in the city derby on Sunday in the Spanish league.
Raphinha also scored for Barcelona, which a week ago had routed Real Madrid 4-0 in the clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.
Barcelona is now nine points ahead of Madrid, whose game at Valencia on Saturday was postponed because of the deadly floods that killed more than 200 people in southern Spain last week.
The game between Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano also was postponed, as were three second-division games scheduled to be played in the region this weekend.
The victory extended Barcelona’s 27-match unbeaten streak against Espanyol in the league. Espanyol, sitting in 17th place, has lost six of its last seven league matches.
Olmo scored his double in his return as a starter after hurting his right hamstring on Sept. 15 against Girona. He had come off the bench in the team’s wins against Bayern Munich in the Champions League and Madrid in the Spanish league.
“I was excited about coming back,” Olmo said. “I’m feeling well. It was important to keep winning.”
He put Barcelona ahead in the 12th minute from close range after a neat cross by Lamine Yamal with the outside of his left foot. Olmo’s second goal came with a strike from outside the area in the 31st.
In his first season with Barcelona, Olmo now has five goals in five matches.
Raphinha added to the lead in the 23rd by redirecting the ball into the net with one touch after Marc Casadó’s long cross into the area.
Barcelona has outscored its league opponents 40-11 in 12 matches. Madrid has the second-best attack with 21 goals scored.
“We are a team that can score a lot, not only with our strikers but also with the players in the second line,” Olmo said. “We play very direct and create many opportunities.”
Espanyol thought it had moved closer in the 27th but Jofre Carrera’s goal was called off after video review because of offside. It also had a goal by Álvaro Tejero disallowed for offside in the 58th, then Javi Puado finally scored a goal that counted in the 63rd.
Barcelona also had a goal called off in stoppage time.
Before the match, Barcelona honoured those who received awards at the Ballon d’Or ceremony last week, including Yamal, who earned the Kopa Trophy award for best Under-21 player, and Aitana Bonmatí, who won the award for the world’s best woman football player. Barcelona also won the best women’s team prize.
There was also a moment of silence in honor of the flood victims, which has taken place at all league matches this weekend.
Simeone’s son scores
Giuliano Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, scored his first goal with the club in the team’s 2-0 win against Las Palmas.
The goal came more than 20 years after Simeone’s last league goal with the club as a player.
Alexander Sorloth netted Atletico’s second goal on Sunday, helping move the club back to third place, 10 points behind Barcelona.
Other Results
Sixth-place Athletic Bilbao drew 1-1 against Real Betis, while 10th-place Real Sociedad won 2-0 at Sevilla with goals from Takefusa Kubo and Mikel Oyarzabal. (AP)

Previous article
Man United make worst league start after draw with Chelsea
Next article
Greenwood scores winner as Marseille moves up to second place in France
NATIONAL

Temple attack in Canada draws strong condemnation

New Delhi, Nov 4: The “deliberate attack” on a Hindu temple in Canada sparked strong condemnation in India...
SALANTINI JANERA

A·doko MPLAD scheme-rang matchotkuja ine Tura MP matnanga

SHILLONG: Sombar salo, Tura-ni Lok Sabha MP Saleng A Sangma, a·dokni Chief Secretary aro dingtang dingtang department-ni official-rang...
SPORTS

Teams chase 10-points tally in poignant week for coaches Amorim, Alonso, Ancelotti

Madrid, Nov 4: The first Champions League team will reach 10 points this week and likely ensure advancing...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

James Van Der Beek reveals colorectal cancer diagnosis

Dawson’s Creek alum James Van Der Beek says he has been privately dealing with colorectal cancer and is...

