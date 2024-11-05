Tuesday, November 5, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Greenwood scores winner as Marseille moves up to second place in France

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

PARIS, Nov 4: Former Premier League players made their presence felt in Nantes on Sunday night as Neal Maupay and Mason Greenwood scored to guide Marseille to a 2-1 win at its French league rival.
Maupay signed from Everton on a season-long loan deal this summer alongside Greenwood, the former Manchester United forward.
Marseille bounced back from a 3-0 defeat to leader Paris Saint-Germain last weekend to move up to second place in the standings, six points behind its bitter rival.
Adding to the British vibes, English forward Jonathan Rowe delivered the cross at the far post that Maupay latched onto for Marseille’s opening goal in the 24th minute.
Greenwood, who delivered a below-par performance against PSG, scored the winner just after the hour mark following Tino Kadewere’s first-half equalizer. Set up by Luis Henrique outside the box, Greenwood dummied a defender and then fired a low shot past goalkeeper Alban Lafont. It was Greenwood’s seventh goal in 10 league matches since joining Marseille.
Earlier, Zakaria Aboukhlal’s late goal gave Toulouse a 1-0 win against Reims, extending the southern team’s unbeaten streak to three matches.
Reims had the chance to move into the top five but Aboukhlal’s goal instead sealed a third straight loss for the Champagne side.
Aboukhlal scored in the 84th minute with a subtle poked ball over the Reims goalkeeper.
Toulouse moved up to 12th in the standings with 12 points from 10 matches, two points behind Reims.
Aboukhlal was again decisive after scoring a brace last week against Montpellier. He has scored four goals in his last four league matches.
Paris Saint-Germain beat Lens 1-0 Saturday. (AP)

Previous article
Dani Olmo leads Barcelona to city derby win over Espanyol
Next article
Teams chase 10-points tally in poignant week for coaches Amorim, Alonso, Ancelotti
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Temple attack in Canada draws strong condemnation

New Delhi, Nov 4: The “deliberate attack” on a Hindu temple in Canada sparked strong condemnation in India...
SALANTINI JANERA

A·doko MPLAD scheme-rang matchotkuja ine Tura MP matnanga

SHILLONG: Sombar salo, Tura-ni Lok Sabha MP Saleng A Sangma, a·dokni Chief Secretary aro dingtang dingtang department-ni official-rang...
SPORTS

Teams chase 10-points tally in poignant week for coaches Amorim, Alonso, Ancelotti

Madrid, Nov 4: The first Champions League team will reach 10 points this week and likely ensure advancing...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

James Van Der Beek reveals colorectal cancer diagnosis

Dawson’s Creek alum James Van Der Beek says he has been privately dealing with colorectal cancer and is...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Temple attack in Canada draws strong condemnation

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 4: The “deliberate attack” on a...

A·doko MPLAD scheme-rang matchotkuja ine Tura MP matnanga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Sombar salo, Tura-ni Lok Sabha MP Saleng A...

Teams chase 10-points tally in poignant week for coaches Amorim, Alonso, Ancelotti

SPORTS 0
Madrid, Nov 4: The first Champions League team will...
Load more

Popular news

Temple attack in Canada draws strong condemnation

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 4: The “deliberate attack” on a...

A·doko MPLAD scheme-rang matchotkuja ine Tura MP matnanga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Sombar salo, Tura-ni Lok Sabha MP Saleng A...

Teams chase 10-points tally in poignant week for coaches Amorim, Alonso, Ancelotti

SPORTS 0
Madrid, Nov 4: The first Champions League team will...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge