NEHUSU decides to go on indefinite hunger strike

Shillong, Nov 5: The NEHUSU on Tuesday afternoon decided to go for an ‘indefinite hunger strike” in protest against the failure of vice chancellor, Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla to comply with the deadline to remove Registrar, Deputy Registrars and the “illegal appointees”.

The NEHUSU took the decision after emerging from the VC’s chamber following a heated discussion.

NEHUSU general secretary, Toniho S Kharsati announced that they would go for an indefinite hunger strike outside the office of the VC.

At the same time, the students’ body demanded the VC to step down as he is not fit to head the university.

The NEHUSU and the NEHU unit of Khasi Students’ Union had earlier issued an ultimatum to the VC, asking him to terminate the services of the Registrar and all alleged illegal appointees by November 4 midnight.

They also asked him to appoint Pro Vice Chancellors for NEHU’s Shillong and Tura campuses.