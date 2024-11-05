ISRO scientist Dr Sundara Murthy enlightens students at USTM workshop

Guwahati, Nov 5: Dr. T.K. Sundara Murthy, a prominent figure in India’s space research community was here today at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) to address a workshop titled “Recent Achievements of ISRO in Space Physics” organised by the University’s Physics Department. Dr Murthy was accompanied by S Bharathi Murthy and Pranesh Debnath, Vyomika Space (ISRO Space tutor). The workshop aimed to enlighten students about ISRO’s significant contributions to space physics and to inspire the next generation of researchers in the field.

Dr Murthy provided an engaging overview of ISRO’s historical developments, recent missions, highlighting notable successes such as Chandrayaan, Gaganyaan among others.

He elaborated on the technological advancements achieved and their implications for space physics research. Dr Murthy’s talk showcased ISRO’s commitment to advancing knowledge in space physics and its applications to everyday life, according to a Press release.

He elaborated on the practical applications of space physics research, with discussions on how satellite data supports climate monitoring, disaster management, and urban planning. Dr Murthy shared exciting prospects for upcoming missions.

It can be mentioned here that Dr. T K Sundara Murthy has dedicated over 40 years of his service to ISRO’s development. As Mission Director he acted as the main architect for the design and successful commissioning of communication satellites namely EUTELSAT, HYLAS and AVANTHI.

During the interaction session at USTM, Dr Murthy addressed the queries, encouraging students to consider potential research topics and opportunities within the field. The audience, comprising undergraduate and postgraduate students, actively engaged with Dr Murthy during the Q&A session. Students asked insightful questions regarding career opportunities in space research and the role of international collaboration in advancing space science.