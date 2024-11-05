NPP’s own people failed Gambegre, says Saleng

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 4: Tura MP Saleng Sangma on Monday said the National People’s Party should blame its own people for the lack of development in Gambegre and the rest of the Tura Parliamentary constituency.

Asked about the accusations that Gambegre has remained underdeveloped during his stint as the MLA, Sangma said that with such a statement, the NPP has insulted the late Purno A Sangma who was a Union Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker, and an MP from the Garo Hills for a long time.

“His brother-in-law was also a minister and if they think Garo Hills is backward, they should blame their own people as they have been ruling the hills for 47 years. It is not a matter of joke,” he said.

The Congress MP said the people of Gambegre have already won the election whether his party wins or not.

“The election has given them a lesson and people have already won the election as the CM, minister, Speaker, and MLAs are going to the constituency and begging for votes,” he said

“I have never seen the chief minister go door to door and colony to colony begging for votes even in his own constituency,” he said.

He added that in the process, the reality in the constituency has become apparent.

He also said the NPP used money power and misused the government machinery.

“The NPP feels threatened not by me but by the people of Gambegre. If my wave is not there, why are they campaigning with everyone there?” he asked.

Saleng Sangma termed as “idiotic” the theory that the BJP’s entry into the fray would affect the prospects of Congress in Gambegre, adding that the BJP and the NPP are working hand in glove.