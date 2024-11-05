Groups clamour for appointment of Pro VC for Nehu Tura Campus

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Nov 4: Garo Hills-based organisation ACHIK (Achik Conscious Holistically Integrated Krima) on Monday called for the immediate appointment of a Pro Vice Chancellor (PVC) for NEHU’s Tura Campus, a demand backed by the Garo Students’ Union (GSU).

In a letter addressed to NEHU Vice Chancellor Prof. PS Shukla in Shillong, ACHIK said that having a dedicated PVC at the Tura Campus would bring localised leadership and improve timely decision-making to address the campus’s specific needs. ACHIK noted that the presence of a PVC would ensure that students’ concerns, academic programs, and faculty needs are managed more effectively. Furthermore, they argued that a PVC would bolster community engagement and support efficient campus development.

The GSU, led by its president Tengsak and the union’s NEHU Cell, also issued a letter to Prof. Shukla, echoing the demand for an immediate PVC appointment for the Tura Campus. “Since September 24, 2021, NEHU Tura has functioned without a proper Pro Vice Chancellor, limiting the campus’s autonomy and effectiveness. The campus has several well-qualified professors who could fill this role and oversee the campus,” the GSU stated.

The GSU letter highlighted recurring issues with PVC appointments, citing gaps in leadership from September 24, 2015, to October 3, 2016, and from September 24, 2021, to July 20, 2022. Currently, NEHU Tura has no full-fledged PVC, with Prof Sujata Gurudev having served as “Campus In-charge” from July 20, 2022, to September 5, 2023, before being named “Campus Director” on September 6, 2023. The union expressed confusion over the “Campus Director” designation, questioning its legitimacy within NEHU and suggesting this wording creates unnecessary ambiguity.

In addition, the GSU criticised the recent disbandment of the Post Graduate Students’ Union (PGSU), questioning if Tura authorities had the power to make this decision. According to the union, the Lyngdoh Commission does not authorise the dissolution or disbandment of student unions, deeming this action unconstitutional.

In its letter, the union urged the immediate appointment of a qualified PVC and the restoration of PGSU elections to allow students representation and a voice in campus matters. The GSU warned that it would consider further steps in the interest of the students if the current issues remain unaddressed.