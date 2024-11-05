Tuesday, November 5, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Seven ‘terrorists’ killed in military operations in Pakistan

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Islamabad, Nov 5: Seven “terrorists” were killed and three others injured in separate operations by the Pakistani military across the country. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan’s military, said one incident happened in the North Waziristan tribal district where a “terrorist” was killed in an intelligence-based operation.

The second incident took place in the neighbouring South Waziristan district where troops intercepted “terrorists” trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Xinhua news agency reported quoting ISPR.

The incident triggered an exchange of fire, in which five “terrorists” were killed, while three others got injured. Meanwhile, a “terrorist” was killed in a clash with security forces in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province on Monday.

IANS

Previous article
ISRO scientist Dr Sundara Murthy enlightens students at USTM workshop
Next article
Dholai bypoll: Himanta slams Cong for questioning citizenship of BJP candidate
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

High-tech snooping: Maha hoteliers say privacy of customers, celebs at risk

Mumbai, Nov 5:  Hoteliers have taken strong umbrage at the Maharashtra government’s pre-election “draconian” missive seeking to keep...
MEGHALAYA

Hailstones cause extensive damage to crops Jowai area

Jowai, Nov 5: A hailstorm accompanied by heavy rainfall and cold weather struck several villages in West Jaintia...
INTERNATIONAL

Drone technology is expected to revolutionise India’s marine fisheries sector

Kochi, Nov 5: From early detection of algal blooms to feed broadcasting in mariculture to rescue operations during...
NATIONAL

No other leader in world attacked by Oppn like Rahul Gandhi: Priyanka in Wayanad

Wayanad, Nov 5:  The Congress-led UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi said on Tuesday that no other leader in the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

High-tech snooping: Maha hoteliers say privacy of customers, celebs at risk

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Nov 5:  Hoteliers have taken strong umbrage at...

Hailstones cause extensive damage to crops Jowai area

MEGHALAYA 0
Jowai, Nov 5: A hailstorm accompanied by heavy rainfall...

Drone technology is expected to revolutionise India’s marine fisheries sector

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kochi, Nov 5: From early detection of algal blooms...
Load more

Popular news

High-tech snooping: Maha hoteliers say privacy of customers, celebs at risk

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Nov 5:  Hoteliers have taken strong umbrage at...

Hailstones cause extensive damage to crops Jowai area

MEGHALAYA 0
Jowai, Nov 5: A hailstorm accompanied by heavy rainfall...

Drone technology is expected to revolutionise India’s marine fisheries sector

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kochi, Nov 5: From early detection of algal blooms...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge