Tuesday, November 5, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNewsNews Alert

Terrorist killed during gunfight in J&K’s Bandipora district

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Srinagar, Nov 5: One unidentified terrorist was killed in a gunfight between the security forces and terrorists in J&K’s Bandipora district on Tuesday. Officials said that the terrorist was killed during an encounter between terrorists and the security forces in Ketsun forest in Bandipora district.

“The operation is still going on in the area. The identity of the slain terrorist will be ascertained once the encounter ends,” the officials said. Ever since an elected government took office in J&amp;K, terrorists have increased their activities as the intelligence agencies believe the terror handlers sitting across the border in Pakistan have been frustrated due to the participation of a large number of people in peaceful elections in J&K.

On November 2, a top commander of the LeT identified as Usman Bhai alias Chota Waleed of Pakistan was killed after a daylong gunfight in the old Srinagar city Khanyar area. Two local policemen and two CRPF troopers were injured in the Khanyar gunfight. Last month, terrorists killed six workers of an infrastructure project company and a local doctor in the Gagangir area of the Ganderbal district.

The workers were building a tunnel from Gagangir to Sonamarg tourist resort to make the Srinagar-Sonamarg an all-weather road and generate economic growth and employment in the area. Those killed in the Gagangir attack included six non-local workers and a doctor belonging to the Budgam district. Later on, terrorists killed three army soldiers and two porters in the Botapathri area of Gulmarg in Baramulla district. Terrorists have also targeted non-local semi-skilled workers in Shopian Assembly Constituency’s Budgam districts.

Although the terrorist targets escaped with minor injuries. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has given clear orders to police and other security forces to go after terrorists, their harbourers, sympathisers and overground workers (OGWs).

The occurrence of terrorist attacks in places hitherto believed to be free of militancy has been a worrisome development for the security forces as a single terror-related incident disturbs peace that has been painstakingly achieved by the security forces.

IANS

Previous article
US election: Voting begins with first ballots cast in New Hampshire
Next article
No other leader in world attacked by Oppn like Rahul Gandhi: Priyanka in Wayanad
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

High-tech snooping: Maha hoteliers say privacy of customers, celebs at risk

Mumbai, Nov 5:  Hoteliers have taken strong umbrage at the Maharashtra government’s pre-election “draconian” missive seeking to keep...
MEGHALAYA

Hailstones cause extensive damage to crops Jowai area

Jowai, Nov 5: A hailstorm accompanied by heavy rainfall and cold weather struck several villages in West Jaintia...
INTERNATIONAL

Drone technology is expected to revolutionise India’s marine fisheries sector

Kochi, Nov 5: From early detection of algal blooms to feed broadcasting in mariculture to rescue operations during...
NATIONAL

No other leader in world attacked by Oppn like Rahul Gandhi: Priyanka in Wayanad

Wayanad, Nov 5:  The Congress-led UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi said on Tuesday that no other leader in the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

High-tech snooping: Maha hoteliers say privacy of customers, celebs at risk

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Nov 5:  Hoteliers have taken strong umbrage at...

Hailstones cause extensive damage to crops Jowai area

MEGHALAYA 0
Jowai, Nov 5: A hailstorm accompanied by heavy rainfall...

Drone technology is expected to revolutionise India’s marine fisheries sector

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kochi, Nov 5: From early detection of algal blooms...
Load more

Popular news

High-tech snooping: Maha hoteliers say privacy of customers, celebs at risk

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Nov 5:  Hoteliers have taken strong umbrage at...

Hailstones cause extensive damage to crops Jowai area

MEGHALAYA 0
Jowai, Nov 5: A hailstorm accompanied by heavy rainfall...

Drone technology is expected to revolutionise India’s marine fisheries sector

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kochi, Nov 5: From early detection of algal blooms...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge