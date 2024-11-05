No other leader in world attacked by Oppn like Rahul Gandhi: Priyanka in Wayanad

Wayanad, Nov 5: The Congress-led UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi said on Tuesday that no other leader in the world has been attacked by the opposition like the Leader in the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

“Rahul Gandhi has been in politics for nearly 25 years now. I don’t think any other leader in the world has been attacked by the opposition in the way he is being attacked,” said Priyanka while campaigning in Manjoora, Padinharathara Grama Panchayath in Kerala’s Kalpetta where she also assured the banana farmers of taking up their issues if elected to the parliament.

Priyanka added that the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out a full campaign and used resources to humiliate Rahul Gandhi which has tarnished his image and reputation.

“Most people believed BJP’s false campaign against Rahul Gandhi while others turned their back on him. But it was you (people of Wayanad) who put your faith in Rahul Gandhi and realised that he is being attacked as he is standing for truth,” said Priyanka.

She added that Rahul Gandhi is being attacked because throughout history those who have stood for truth have always fought a very lonely battle. “People who stand up to power have always been attacked mercilessly by deceitful and divisive powers,” she said.

“You stood by my brother during tough times, when he fought alone against forces trying to destroy our nation’s values. Despite a massive smear campaign, you showed him love and support, giving him the strength and courage to keep fighting. Your support enabled him to walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir for unity and peace, and from Manipur to Mumbai spreading love. He often said that with every step, he felt the people of Wayanad walking with him. I’m deeply grateful for your support,” she added.

In Manjoora, where Priyanka interacted with the banana farmers, said that she would ask her children to better start hugging her (Priyanka) more because they have competition from the people of Wayanad.

“You know my brother Rahul loves you. Honestly, you (the people of Wayanad) are a piece of his heart,” said Priyanka. The banana farmers also explained to her the challenges they face particularly regarding the impacts of rising costs and other farming hardships in the region.

After hearing them, Priyanka assured the farmers of her commitment to raising these issues and advocating for solutions that support the livelihoods of Wayanad’s agricultural community. Later, she also spent time with a family, listening to their perspectives and learning about their aspirations for the future.

“People are welcoming me like a family member. Showering love upon me which means the world to me,” she said. Since Sunday, Priyanka has been campaigning in the constituency. Her public campaign will end on November 11 while the voting will take place on November 13. LoP Rahul Gandhi won the 2019 general elections with a margin of 4.60 lakh from Wayanad which came down to 3.64 lakh in the 2024 general elections.

After the LoP decided to vacate the Wayanad seat, the AICC asked Priyanka to contest from Wayanad. She is pitted against CPI veteran Sathyan Mokeri and Navya Haridas from the BJP. Wayanad constituency is spread across seven Assembly constituencies in three districts – Wayanad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode.

Of the seven, four are held by the Congress-led UDF, two by the CPI-M and one was won by the Left-backed independent legislator P.V. Anvar who has now split up with the ruling Left and floated his own party.

IANS