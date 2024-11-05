Tuesday, November 5, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

‘Tribals will be exempted from UCC wherever it is implemented’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

RANCHI, Nov 4: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said tribals would be exempted from the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) “wherever it is implemented in India” and added that there was “no confusion about it”.
Speaking at an event in Ranchi on Sunday where he launched the BJP’s election manifesto for the tribal-dominated state of Jharkhand, Shah said, “Uttarakhand mein ek model (of UCC) BJP ne desh ke saamne rakha hai. Usme humne tribals ko, unke riti riwazon ko, inke sanskaron ko, aur unke kanoono ko poornatah UCC se bahar rakha hai. BJP desh bhar mein jahan UCC layegi hum tribals ko exclude karkar UCC ka implementation karenge. Isme koi confusion nahi hai (The BJP has brought forward a model of UCC before the country in Uttarakhand. In that, we kept tribals, their customs, rituals, and laws out of the purview of UCC. Wherever in the country we bring UCC, we will exclude tribals. There is no confusion about it).”
Later, at a rally in Dhalbhumgarh in Ghatshila, Shah reiterated that the tribal population in Jharkhand was declining due to the Soren government treating “Bangladeshi infiltrators as its vote bank”. (PTI)

Previous article
K’taka horror: Young woman gang-raped by two in Mysuru city
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Security personnel stand guard as vehicles move smoothly along the road from Mawlonghat to Bimola Junction which was opened to traffic on Monday after...

Security personnel stand guard as vehicles move smoothly along the road from Mawlonghat to Bimola Junction which was opened...
MEGHALAYA

NEHUTA slams VC’s silence on irregularities

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 4: The North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) on Monday expressed resentment that Vice...
MEGHALAYA

Strike cripples NEHU

Over 85,000 UG, PG students stare at uncertainty as ongoing impasse may impact semester exams beginning November 16 By...
MEGHALAYA

Inquiry into Rs 2,300-crore road ‘scam’ set to intensify

Police issue notice to PWD for collection of project documents By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 4: The Meghalaya Police, probing...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Security personnel stand guard as vehicles move smoothly along the road from Mawlonghat to Bimola Junction which was opened to traffic on Monday after...

MEGHALAYA 0
Security personnel stand guard as vehicles move smoothly along...

NEHUTA slams VC’s silence on irregularities

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 4: The North-Eastern Hill University...

Strike cripples NEHU

MEGHALAYA 0
Over 85,000 UG, PG students stare at uncertainty as...
Load more

Popular news

Security personnel stand guard as vehicles move smoothly along the road from Mawlonghat to Bimola Junction which was opened to traffic on Monday after...

MEGHALAYA 0
Security personnel stand guard as vehicles move smoothly along...

NEHUTA slams VC’s silence on irregularities

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 4: The North-Eastern Hill University...

Strike cripples NEHU

MEGHALAYA 0
Over 85,000 UG, PG students stare at uncertainty as...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge