‘Tribals will be exempted from UCC wherever it is implemented’

RANCHI, Nov 4: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said tribals would be exempted from the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) “wherever it is implemented in India” and added that there was “no confusion about it”.

Speaking at an event in Ranchi on Sunday where he launched the BJP’s election manifesto for the tribal-dominated state of Jharkhand, Shah said, “Uttarakhand mein ek model (of UCC) BJP ne desh ke saamne rakha hai. Usme humne tribals ko, unke riti riwazon ko, inke sanskaron ko, aur unke kanoono ko poornatah UCC se bahar rakha hai. BJP desh bhar mein jahan UCC layegi hum tribals ko exclude karkar UCC ka implementation karenge. Isme koi confusion nahi hai (The BJP has brought forward a model of UCC before the country in Uttarakhand. In that, we kept tribals, their customs, rituals, and laws out of the purview of UCC. Wherever in the country we bring UCC, we will exclude tribals. There is no confusion about it).”

Later, at a rally in Dhalbhumgarh in Ghatshila, Shah reiterated that the tribal population in Jharkhand was declining due to the Soren government treating “Bangladeshi infiltrators as its vote bank”. (PTI)