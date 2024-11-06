Child Protection Policy, Juvenile Justice Rules to be notified by year-end: Assam govt 

Guwahati, Nov 6: The Assam government has submitted before the Gauhati High Court that the Child Protection Policy and Juvenile Justice Rules (Care and Protection of Children) are likely to be notified by the year-end.

During a hearing of the PIL filed by Delhi-based charitable trust, Bachpan Bachao Andolan, the senior government advocate appearing for the Assam government submitted that the State Child Protection Policy as well as the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules are likely to be settled and notified by the year end.

Expressing hope in this regard, the High Court directed the state government to submit a report stating whether Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs) have been constituted in each and every district of Assam.

The Court further directed the government to also state in the report whether the JJBs have been constituted in accordance with the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. Besides, the Court sought the last date of tenure of the various members of the JJBs.

“In the said report, it shall also be indicated if the JJBs where the proceedings of districts where no JJBs are constituted are taken up, whether such a process is backed by any notification of the state government so as to empower the JJBs of a different district to act as a JJB for the other district,” the Court noted.

The Counsel appearing for the petitioner and the Standing Counsel for the High Court submitted that JJBs have not been constituted in several judicial districts and the child in conflict with law is subjected to jurisdiction of nearest JJBs.

“Before parting with the records, we once again record our hope and trust that the state government shall do the needful to notify the draft Child Protection Policy as well as Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules at the earliest by expediting the consultation process,” the Court said.

The matter has been listed on December 18.

Notably, in September, the High Court had directed the Assam government to take steps for the redressal of various issues and challenges faced by the Juvenile Justice Boards in the state.