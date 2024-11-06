Wednesday, November 6, 2024
NEHU non-teaching staff demands appointment of PVC

By: From Our Correspondent

Tura, Nov 6: The North Eastern Hill University Non-Teaching Staff Association (NEHUNSA), representing all categories of employees at NEHU, Tura Campus, on Wednesday demanded the immediate appointment of a Pro Vice Chancellor (PVC) at the campus.

The demand has been made in the wake of the campus at present, functioning without a PVC, which it said, has led to a lack of proper governance and oversight necessary for the smooth running of daily activities.

Pointing out that the appointment of a full-fledged Pro Vice Chancellor is crucial, the association said the absence such an official is hindering the delegation of responsibilities and discretionary powers essential for effective campus management. The campus has been constrained under the existing structure, with only a non-existent Campus Director appointed by the Vice Chancellor, it added.

“We call upon the university authorities to recognize the pressing need for a PVC who can take charge and ensure the effective functioning of NEHU, Tura Campus. The current leadership vacuum is impacting staff and students alike, and it is imperative that this gap is addressed urgently,” its Vice President, Samgar R Sangma said.

In addition to the appointment of the PVC, it demanded the immediate filling of vacant non-teaching staff positions to ensure adequate staffing levels across the campus. The association also urged the university administration to adhere to the directive issued by the Supreme Court regarding ‘Equal Pay for Equal Work,’ to all contractual, daily wage, and outsourced staff based on their skills and qualifications.

“The rights and welfare of our staff must be prioritized, and we believe that addressing these issues is not just a necessity, but a democratic obligation of the university,” stated Sangma, while adding that it was prepared to engage in further discussions to find a solution.

