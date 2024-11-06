Phan Nonglait Park’s footfall drops as Ri-Bhoi zoo nears inauguration

SHILLONG, Nov 5: With Meghalaya’s new zoo all set to open soon following the transfer of animals from the now-defunct mini zoo at Ka Phan Nonglait Park (earlier known as Lady Hydari Park) to a larger facility in Ri-Bhoi district, the footfall at the park in city has been slightly affected.

Phase I of the new zoo, which is also Central Zoo Authority (CZA)-recognised, features 15 enclosures.

Divisional Forest Officer, Sachin Shankar Gavade, informed The Shillong Times that the relocation effort has moved various species from Phan Nonglait Park to the state zoo.

Animals transferred so far include three black bears, two leopard cats, a stump-tailed macaque, a Bengal fox, a golden jackal and ten barking deer.

Remaining at Lady Hydari Park are only a rhesus macaque, which will be relocated soon, and a few bird species, which are set to stay. The zoo has plans to further expand, with additional enclosures in progress and an aviary in the design stage, expected to be completed soon. Once ready, the state zoo will also acquire more animals from the Assam State Zoo and other facilities to ensure a rich variety for visitors.

According to Gavade, the transition of animals to the new zoo has precipitated a decline in the visitor count at Phan Nonglait Park. “The impact on visitor footfall has been noticeable but not drastic, possibly around a five percent decline,” he said.

The Ward’s Lake, on the other hand, remains a popular destination, drawing around 2,33,135 visitors between April 2024 and September 2024, with revenue generation reaching approximately Rs 50 lakh.

Informing this, DFO of Social Forestry, H Lato, said that the Ward’s Lake has seen consistently high footfall, especially during peak seasons, as it often serves as the first stop for tourists arriving in the state.

However, the old bridge that was shut down, remains closed for pedestrians, for more than one year now, awaiting renovation.