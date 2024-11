Students paint a portion of MG Road as part of the “Reimagining Streets” initiative, in Shillong on Tuesday. The state government is implementing “Tactical Urbanism Trial Plan” from IGP to DC Office junction. This plan is a temporary, low-cost, and quick intervention that tests urban design, transportation planning, and infrastructure changes. The programme kick-started with 25 students painting the streets in front of Aayakar Bhavan. (MIPR)