Students hunger strike disrupts classes in NEHU

Shillong, Nov 6: The normal classes in NEHU on Wednesday was totally disrupted due to the total shut down of the campus resorted to by the NEHUSU and KSU NEHU unit to protest against the failure of the VC to remove the Registrar, Deputy Registrars and other illegal appointees.

The students are also continuing with their indefinite hunger strike outside the premises of the university Academic Block.

Members of NEHUTA, MeTTA-NEHU and NEHUNSA were present at the premises of the Academic Block to give their moral support to the students who are on a hunger strike.

Meanwhile, doctors and medical staff from the university are monitoring the health of the students who are on a hunger strike.